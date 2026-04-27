IPL 2026: 7 Sixes, 0 Doubt: How Sai Sudharsan Crushed CSK's Hopes

Explore Sai Sudharsan's IPL journey, analysing his transformation from a cautious batter to an aggressive power-hitter and its impact on Gujarat Titans' strategy and success.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan's transformation proves that caution is not hardwired into his batting style. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sai Sudharsan's century against RCB was visually appealing but criticised for slow scoring in the middle overs.

Gujarat Titans' captain expressed frustration about not getting enough strike in the powerplay, highlighting a cautious approach.

In the match against CSK, Sai Sudharsan displayed aggressive intent from the start, hitting seven sixes.

Gujarat Titans' success depends on embracing aggressive batting early in the innings.

There's a version of B Sai Sudharsan that's very easy to like. He's calm, classical, doesn't do anything ugly. He hits the ball where it deserves to be hit. Doesn't slog. Doesn't heave. Only proper, elegant shots from his bat.

And then Gujarat Titans lose.

IPL 2026: GT vs CSK, SCORECARD

Against RCB last Friday, the 24-year-old made 100 off 58 balls. His third IPL century in three straight seasons -- no Indian batter has ever done that. It was gorgeous to watch. Cricket pundits were impressed. The GT dugout was presumably thrilled.

The hundred was beautiful but they still lost.

Because here's the thing nobody wanted to say too loudly: Sai took eight balls to go from 85 to 100. In the 13th to 15th overs of a T20 match, when you're set, when you know the ground, when the bowling attack is essentially at your mercy -- he crawled. Five sixes in the whole innings. A hundred that somehow felt, by the end of it, like not quite enough.

After the RCB loss, Gill said something that accidentally revealed everything -- that he didn't get enough strike in the powerplay. The GT captain was frustrated about not being able to bat more in the six overs where fielding restrictions exist. The powerplay is supposed to be the overs you attack, not the overs you want more of because you've been too polite to score fast enough. Gill and Sai together have this strange gravitational pull toward caution. Together they sometimes feel like they're playing a slower, more careful sport.

The Shift in Approach Against CSK

IMAGE: In his 87 off 46 balls, Sai Sudharsan hit seven sixes. Photograph: Mihir Singh/Reuters

Then came Chennai. And everything was different.

Whatever happened in the dressing room after Bengaluru, it clearly worked. At Chepauk, against CSK, Gill and Sai came out like they actually had somewhere to be. Gill made 33 off 23 -- three sixes, proper intent, no waiting around for the innings to settle. And Sai? In his 87 off 46 balls, he hit seven sixes.

Sai Sudharsan, once groomed at the CSK Academy, now turns into a nightmare for CSK whenever he gets the chance.

It was like watching someone finally turn the volume up after you'd been asking them to for weeks.

This is the thing about Sai and it's worth saying clearly -- he's never going to be Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He's not going to walk out in the first over and start clearing the rope like it's a warm-up drill. That's just not who he is, and honestly that's fine. But what Chennai proved is that caution isn't hardwired into Sai.

Aggression and Intent

In Chennai, the platform was right. The intent was there from ball one. Sixes came in the first half of the innings, not squeezed out in the death. The innings had actual aggression running through it -- not just a coat of aggression painted on at the end.

Sai Sudharsan still has limitations. He's the first to probably know that. But limitations only truly hurt you when you hide behind them. In Chennai, he didn't hide but worked hard.

GT's Two Versions

GT this season have basically been two teams. There's the GT that builds carefully, bats beautifully, looks completely in control and somehow ends up a few runs short. And there's the GT that backs itself, goes hard early and makes chases look routine.

The Bengaluru version makes great highlights. The Chennai version wins points.

The rest of their season probably depends on which version they actually believe in.