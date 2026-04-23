IPL 2026: 7 games, 5 losses: What's Wrong With LSG?

It was the eighth instance in IPL history of three of the top four batters falling without scoring, underlining the scale of the breakdown.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger celebrates Lucknow Super Giants Captain Rishabh Pant's dismissal during the IPL 2026 game at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Lucknow Super Giants slumps to fourth straight defeat, including seven consecutive home losses after falling to Rajasthan Royals.

Top-order collapse -- with Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni and Aiden Markram dismissed for ducks -- derails chase of 160.

Nicholas Pooran's poor form and inability to close games leave LSG struggling near bottom of the table.

Lucknow Super Giants are fast running out of answers in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026, with another defeat deepening their crisis.

On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, LSG went down by 40 runs to Rajasthan Royals, marking their seventh consecutive loss at home and fourth straight defeat overall.

In the last seven matches, both their batting and bowling units have failed to click together.

Against Rajasthan, while LSG's bowlers restricted the opposition to 159/6, their batting unit collapsed in shocking fashion to be bundled out for 119 in 18 overs.

Bowlers perform, batters perish

For the first time in seven matches in Lucknow, LSG won the toss. Having been put in to bat in each of their previous six home games -- all of which they lost -- this time they chose to field.

The decision initially appeared justified as their pacers left the Royals tottering at 77/5 before an unbeaten 49-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja and Shubham Dubey lifted Rajasthan to 159/6, which looked a sub-par total at the half-way stage.

However, LSG's batting collapse once again undid the good work. The top order failed spectacularly, with Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram all dismissed for ducks. It was the eighth instance in IPL history of three of the top four batters falling without scoring, underlining the scale of the breakdown.

Despite a fighting half-century from Mitchell Marsh, LSG never recovered. The lack of stability at the top has become a recurring issue, with frequent changes -- including promoting Badoni to open -- failing to deliver results.

Pant's irresponsible play

Skipper Pant once again played a reckless shot and got out cheaply when the team was in a precarious position.

The stumper-batter got on one leg and tried to slog a length delivery outside off from Nandre Burger but nicked it to Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps. That ugly sweep-cum-hoick tilted the momentum completely in RR's favour.

Pooran's misery continues

Another major concern remains Nicholas Pooran's form.

One of LSG's standout performers last season, Pooran has struggled for rhythm this year. His dip in form has hurt the middle order, which looks unsettled as the team continues to search for its best combination.

The flamboyant West Indian, who was LSG's second best batter in IPL 2025 with 524 runs in 14 games at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 196.25, has managed just 73 runs from seven games so far this season at a dismal average or 10.43.

Problems galore for LSG

With five losses in their first seven matches, LSG languish in ninth place, just above Kolkata Knight Riders.

The problems for Lucknow are now clear: A fragile batting line-up, inconsistency from key players, and a bowling attack that cannot sustain pressure till the end.

Unless these issues are addressed quickly, their campaign risks slipping beyond recovery.