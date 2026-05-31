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IPL 2026: 7 Facts About Narendra Modi Stadium

By REDIFF CRICKET
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May 31, 2026 08:41 IST

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Record-breaking crowds and unforgettable finals have made sure the Narendra Modi stadium has become one of the most unforgettable stages in Indian Premier League history.

The iconic venue has already hosted three IPL finals and is set to host its fourth on Sunday, drawing hundreds of thousands of cricket fans and loads of global attention.

Get to know this stadium:

Narendra Modi Stadium

Photograph: BCCI

1. World's Largest Cricket Stadium

With a seating capacity of around 132,000, the Narendra Modi stadium is recognised as the world's largest cricket stadium, surpassing the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Covering an area of 63 acres, the stadium underwent a major redevelopment with construction costs estimated at approximately Rs 800 crores.

Narendra Modi Stadium

Photograph: K R Nayar for Rediff

2. Built On Historic Grounds

The stadium stands on the site of the Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad, which was originally opened in 1983 before being completely rebuilt between 2015 and 2020.

Narendra Modi Stadium

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gujarat Cricket Association

3. A Modern Engineering Marvel

The redeveloped venue features 11 centre pitches, four dressing rooms, LED floodlighting and 76 corporate boxes, making it one of the most advanced cricket venues in the world.

Narendra Modi Stadium

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

4. Hosted 2023 World Cup Final

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final was held at the stadium on November 19, 2023, placing Ahmedabad at the centre of the global cricket stage.

Narendra Modi Stadium

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gpkp/Wikimedia Commons

5. Designed By Global Experts

The stadium was designed by renowned architecture firm Populous and constructed by Larsen and Toubro during its large-scale redevelopment.

Narendra Modi Stadium

Photograph: Kind courtesy White House/Wikimedia Commons

6. Hosted Namaste Trump

Apart from cricket, the stadium has hosted major international events, including the 2020 Namaste Trump gathering attended by then US president Donald John Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Narendra Modi Stadium

Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra ModiTwitter

7. Innovative Drainage System

The Modi stadium features an advanced sub-surface drainage system that can make the ground match-ready within about 30 minutes after heavy rain.

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