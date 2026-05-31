IPL 2026: 7 Facts About Narendra Modi Stadium

Record-breaking crowds and unforgettable finals have made sure the Narendra Modi stadium has become one of the most unforgettable stages in Indian Premier League history.
The iconic venue has already hosted three IPL finals and is set to host its fourth on Sunday, drawing hundreds of thousands of cricket fans and loads of global attention.
Get to know this stadium:
1. World's Largest Cricket Stadium
With a seating capacity of around 132,000, the Narendra Modi stadium is recognised as the world's largest cricket stadium, surpassing the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.
Covering an area of 63 acres, the stadium underwent a major redevelopment with construction costs estimated at approximately Rs 800 crores.
2. Built On Historic Grounds
The stadium stands on the site of the Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad, which was originally opened in 1983 before being completely rebuilt between 2015 and 2020.
3. A Modern Engineering Marvel
The redeveloped venue features 11 centre pitches, four dressing rooms, LED floodlighting and 76 corporate boxes, making it one of the most advanced cricket venues in the world.
4. Hosted 2023 World Cup Final
The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final was held at the stadium on November 19, 2023, placing Ahmedabad at the centre of the global cricket stage.
5. Designed By Global Experts
The stadium was designed by renowned architecture firm Populous and constructed by Larsen and Toubro during its large-scale redevelopment.
6. Hosted Namaste Trump
Apart from cricket, the stadium has hosted major international events, including the 2020 Namaste Trump gathering attended by then US president Donald John Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
7. Innovative Drainage System
The Modi stadium features an advanced sub-surface drainage system that can make the ground match-ready within about 30 minutes after heavy rain.