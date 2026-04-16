Virat Kohli Smashes His Way To IPL Sixes Record

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits out during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Virat Kohli has now hit 185 sixes as opener in the IPL.

Overall, Kohli has hit 299 sixes in 272 matches for RCB in the IPL.

Kohli is the leading run-getter in IPL with 8889 runs in 272 matches at a strike rate of 133.41.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting great Virat Kohli etched another record to his name during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.



Kohli starred for RCB with a quickfire 49 from 34 balls, hitting six fours and one six.

That single six helped Kohli to create history as he surpassed K L Rahul to become the Indian opener with the most sixes in IPL history.

Kohli Takes Tally To 299 Sixes In IPL

Kohli has now hit 185 sixes as opener in the IPL going past Delhi Capitals' K L Rahul, who had hit 184 sixes, with Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma third on 148 sixes.



Overall, Kohli has hit 299 sixes in 272 matches for RCB in the IPL, to be placed third on the list behind Chris Gayle (357 sixes in 142 matches) and Rohit Sharma (310 sixes in 276 games).



The RCB legend is the leading run-getter in IPL with 8889 runs in 272 matches at a strike rate of 133.41, with eight centuries and 65 fifties.