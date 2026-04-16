HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Virat Kohli Smashes His Way To IPL Sixes Record

Virat Kohli Smashes His Way To IPL Sixes Record

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 16:02 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits out during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Virat Kohli has now hit 185 sixes as opener in the IPL.
  • Overall, Kohli has hit 299 sixes in 272 matches for RCB in the IPL.
  • Kohli is the leading run-getter in IPL with 8889 runs in 272 matches at a strike rate of 133.41.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting great Virat Kohli etched another record to his name during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

Kohli starred for RCB with a quickfire 49 from 34 balls, hitting six fours and one six.

That single six helped Kohli to create history as he surpassed K L Rahul to become the Indian opener with the most sixes in IPL history.

Kohli Takes Tally To 299 Sixes In IPL

Kohli has now hit 185 sixes as opener in the IPL going past Delhi Capitals' K L Rahul, who had hit 184 sixes, with Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma third on 148 sixes.

Overall, Kohli has hit 299 sixes in 272 matches for RCB in the IPL, to be placed third on the list behind Chris Gayle (357 sixes in 142 matches) and Rohit Sharma (310 sixes in 276 games).

The RCB legend is the leading run-getter in IPL with 8889 runs in 272 matches at a strike rate of 133.41, with eight centuries and 65 fifties.

 
REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

RCB's Pace Firepower Decimates Pant & Co
RCB's Pace Firepower Decimates Pant & Co
Is This The Greatest IPL Debut?
Is This The Greatest IPL Debut?
Is the IPL Losing Its Edge?
Is the IPL Losing Its Edge?
Blow for CSK! Khaleel Ahmed out Of IPL 2026 with injury
Blow for CSK! Khaleel Ahmed out Of IPL 2026 with injury
I'm still not 100 percent. I've been under the weather for 4-5 days now: Kohli
I'm still not 100 percent. I've been under the weather for 4-5 days now: Kohli

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Steal the Show Together1:38

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Steal the Show Together

This Moment Shows Why Crowds Love Narendra Modi3:47

This Moment Shows Why Crowds Love Narendra Modi

Tabu brings her desi charm at the red carpet of Bhooth Bangla screening0:37

Tabu brings her desi charm at the red carpet of Bhooth...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO