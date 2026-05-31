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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: 15-YO Sooryavanshi Beats Gill, Sudharsan to Orange Cap

IPL 2026: 15-YO Sooryavanshi Beats Gill, Sudharsan to Orange Cap

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Last updated on: May 31, 2026 21:27 IST

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finished the season with a staggering 776 runs from 16 matches. Photograph: BCCI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's incredible IPL 2026 campaign ended with another historic achievement as the 15-year-old became the youngest player ever to win the Orange Cap.

Key Points

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest Orange Cap winner in IPL history at just 15 years and 65 days.
  • The Rajasthan Royals youngster finished IPL 2026 with 776 runs in 16 matches at a stunning strike rate of 237.3.
  • Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan failed to overtake his tally in the final, sealing Sooryavanshi's historic achievement.

Gill, Sudharsan Fall Short in Orange Cap Race

The 15-year-old sensation finished the season with a staggering 776 runs from 16 matches, averaging 48.50 while striking at an extraordinary rate of 237.3. His fearless approach and relentless scoring made him one of the biggest stories of the tournament.

 

Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan entered the final as the only realistic challengers for the Orange Cap but fell cheaply in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Gill began the match with 722 runs, while Sudharsan had 710. However, both failed to capitalise on the opportunity. Gill was dismissed for 10, while Sudharsan managed just 12, ending their campaigns with 732 and 722 runs respectively, well behind Sooryavanshi's tally.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Virat Kohli was the only other batter mathematically in contention but the RCB star would have needed an improbable 177 runs in the final to overtake Sooryavanshi.

At just 15 years and 65 days old, Sooryavanshi shattered the record for the youngest Orange Cap winner in IPL history. The previous mark belonged to Sai Sudharsan, who claimed the award last season at 23 years and 237 days.

IPL Orange Cap: Youngest Winners
PlayerAge
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 15 years, 65 days
Sai Sudharsan 23 years, 237 days
Shubman Gill 23 years, 263 days
Ruturaj Gaikwad 24 years, 257 days
Shaun Marsh 24 years, 328 days
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