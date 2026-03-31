HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: 15-Year-Old Sooryavanshi Shines as Rajasthan Royals Hammer CSK

IPL 2026: 15-Year-Old Sooryavanshi Shines as Rajasthan Royals Hammer CSK

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: March 31, 2026 01:25 IST

x

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes a 15-ball fifty and other sensational stats as Rajasthan Royals crush CSK by eight wickets in their IPL 2026 opener.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's innings of 52 was laced with four fours and five sixes

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's innings of 52 was laced with four fours and five sixes. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

15 year old Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi found a perfect way to celebrate his birthday belatedly, tearing to a 15-ball half-century in a commanding eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

Key Points

  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi shared a 75-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal.
  • Third 50+ score in Sooryavanshi’s 8-match IPL career.
  • RR’s 47-ball win = biggest in franchise history (by balls remaining)

Sooryavanshi, who lit up his debut season with a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans last year, took only 15 balls to smash his first fifty of the season -- the third fifty-plus score of his eight-match IPL career so far.

Alongside fellow opener and India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi tore into the Chennai attack in the powerplay, leading the team to 74 without loss.

Sooryavanshi was dismissed for 52 after 17 balls, including five sixes and four fours, after sharing a blistering 75-run stand with Jaiswal. Rajasthan sealed victory in just 12.1 overs after chasing down a victory target of 128.

Rajasthan's quick chase followed a brilliant bowling effort. Their attack reduced Chennai to 41-4 at the end of the powerplay, putting the visitors firmly on the back foot before they were dismissed for 127 in 19.4 overs.

South Africa pace bowler Nandre Burger led the charge with figures of 2-26 and was named player of the match, while Jofra Archer and Ravindra Jadeja also took two wickets apiece.

Here are some astounding stats from the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings...

Jamie Overton scored 43 off 36 balls to give CSK's innings a semblance of respect

IMAGE: Jamie Overton scored 43 off 36 balls to give CSK's innings a semblance of respect. Photograph: BCCI

47 balls remaining is the biggest win for RR and the second-heaviest defeat for CSK after 59 balls against KKR at Chepauk last year in terms of balls left in IPL.

43 runs by Jamie Overton is the highest score for a CSK batting while batting at No.8 or below in an IPL match. Mahendra Singh Dhoni had the previous highest of 37 not out against Delhi Capitals at Vizag in 2024.

Quickest fifty for RR in IPL (by balls)

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023 - 13 balls

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs CSK, Guwahati, 2026 - 15 balls

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs GT, Jaipur, 2025 - 17 balls

Jos Buttler vs DD, Delhi, 2018 - 18 balls

Least overs taken to complete a 120-plus chase 

SRH vs LSG, Hyderabad, 2024 (Target: 166, achieved in 9.4 overs)

KXIP vs KKR, Kolkata, 2018 (Target 125, achieved in 11.1 overs)

Deccan Chargers vs MI, DY Patil, 2008 (Target: 155, achieved in 12.0 overs)

RR vs CSK, Guwahati, 2026 (Target: 128; achieved in 12.1 overs)

Which team has most wins against CSK in IPL?

MI - 21 wins

PBKS/RR - 16 wins 

(Since 2020, Rajasthan Royals have won 9 out of the 11 games against CSK.)

RCB - 13 wins

DC - 12 wins

KKR - 11 wins 

 

REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi's 15-Ball Fifty Powers RR Past CSK
IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi's 15-Ball Fifty Powers RR Past CSK
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson fails on CSK debut
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson fails on CSK debut
IPL 2026: Inside the Making of Vaibhav Suryavanshi
IPL 2026: Inside the Making of Vaibhav Suryavanshi
CSK Begin New Era Without Dhoni, Raina in IPL 2026 Opener
CSK Begin New Era Without Dhoni, Raina in IPL 2026 Opener
Harbhajan Singh Slams KKR's Captaincy
Harbhajan Singh Slams KKR's Captaincy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Good News: 7 Advantages Of Hing Or Asafoetida

webstory image 2

India's 10 Top Islands In The Sun

webstory image 3

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

VIDEOS

Sanjay Dutt arrives with family at Mishka Kamboj's birthday bash0:24

Sanjay Dutt arrives with family at Mishka Kamboj's...

Watch: Eiffel tower goes dark to mark Earth hour in Paris1:17

Watch: Eiffel tower goes dark to mark Earth hour in Paris

Airport Style Goals: Hrithik Roshan Spotted in a Cool Avatar0:55

Airport Style Goals: Hrithik Roshan Spotted in a Cool Avatar

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO