Wouldn't want to bowl to them: Cummins terrified of his own team

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins said it was scary to see the way his batters were clobbering the bowlers in the IPL, and he himself would not want to operate against them.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins was astounded by the sheer power his batters displayed. Photograph: BCCI

In the latest instance of the run carnage, SRH made 286 for six to hand a 44-run drubbing to Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Sunday.

"I wouldn't be wanting to bowl to our batters. Unbelievable. That was scary. You know it's going to be tough (for the bowlers) but when you get such a big score, one over can win you. We have been able to keep the core of the side together," said Cummins during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Hyderabad pacer Harshal Patel said having a massive score on board was helpful for bowlers in the belter of track at the Uppal Stadium.

"I felt we were better with the execution barring a few overs. It helps when you have nearly 290 on the board. There's a fine line between being defensive and being aggressive, and it depends on the context of the game."

"There will be times when we need to go hard on the stumps but when you have 270-280 on the board, our job gets easier since we have to just bowl defensive," said Patel, who bowled well in the back end of the RR innings.

Royals stand-in skipper Riyan Parag defended the decision to bowl first on a flat track, saying it was a collective decision.

"It was tough, just like I expected and credit to SRH but we could have executed better. I feel collectively we took that decision (to bowl first), and it was the right decision but it was about executing better," he said.