Will Samson be back soon? Here's what coach said..

Will Samson be back soon? Here's what coach said..

Source: PTI
Listen to Article
April 30, 2025 19:24 IST

Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson walked off clutching his side, unable to return for the rest of the innings during Rajasthan Royals' match against Delhi Capitals on April 16. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are monitoring Sanju Samson on a “daily basis” after their regular skipper was sidelined due to a side strain, said head coach Rahul Dravid on Wednesday.

Samson has missed three matches so far owing to the niggle -- against Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, and is set to miss RR's next clash against Mumbai Indians on Thursday as well.

Dravid said while Samson is recovering well, the franchise would not want to rush the wicketkeeper-batter.

“Sanju is recovering well but we just have to take it day-by-day. It's a side-strain and sometimes these side strains can be a bit tricky and we don't want to harm him in the long run,” Dravid said.

 

“We are monitoring it on a daily basis and we will see how it pulls up. Every day we get reports whether he is available or not so we will take it day-by-day and see how he goes but he is very well looked after,” he added.

It may be recalled that Samson had recovered from a finger surgery after sustaining a blow during the T20I series against England in February, which had forced him to play the initial few IPL matches as a specialist batter. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
