IPL 2025: Why Siraj is excited about lifting of saliva ban

'Applying saliva on the ball will increase the chances of finding some reverse swing.'

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj bowls during a training session of Gujarat Titans. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/Instagram

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Thursday wholeheartedly welcomed the BCCI's decision to lift the ban on using saliva to shine the ball ahead of IPL 2025, saying it will aid “reverse swing” even in unfriendly conditions.

The BCCI removed the ban on use of saliva on the cricket ball after a majority of the IPL team captains agreed to its proposal, making it the first major competition to do away with the restriction that was put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It's very good for bowlers. It's excellent news for us bowlers because when the ball is not doing anything, applying saliva on the ball will increase the chances of finding some reverse swing,” Siraj, who has joined Gujarat Titans this season, said.

“It sometimes aids reverse swing because rubbing the ball on trousers or shirt will not help (to get reverse swing). But using saliva will help in maintaining (the shine on one side), and it is important,” he added.

Siraj, who was released by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the mega auction, said Shubman Gill, his new skipper at GT, is one who fully backs his bowlers.

“It's a good feeling to join Gujarat ahead of the new season. Yeah, it was a bit emotional for me to leave RCB because Virat bhai had supported me a lot in tough times, but we have a fantastic team here under Gill.

"He's a bowler's captain. He never tries to stop you from trying something new or hinder your plans. We have made our Test debut together (vs Australia in 2020) and we share a very good rapport too,” he said.

Gujarat Titans have some high quality bowlers such as Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Ishant Sharma and Gerald Coetzee in their ranks, and Siraj said it will ease some burden off his shoulders.

“It is actually a great thing because it is such an experienced line-up and will foster some healthy competition, which is good for the team. These bowlers do not require much guidance as they know the team's requirements.

“So in that sense, it's a blessing to have such bowlers in a competition like IPL because we have all kinds of bowlers,” said Siraj.

The 31-year-old will have to fill the big shoes of Mohammed Shami as the veteran pacer has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Siraj said it is a task he is excited about. “Look, Shami bhai has done a lot for India and Gujarat Titans. He has taken a lot of wickets and his ability to generate swing, and that wrist and seam position… they are unmatched.

“But my job is to take wickets for the team. I'm confident about it, as I had done that in the past, I have seen Shami bhai taking wickets with the new ball at Motera and I will also try to get some wickets in the Power Play,” he noted.



Siraj has missed a lot of cricket since playing the fifth Test against Australia at Sydney in early January.

Since then, the Hyderabad man has missed India's white-ball home series against England and the victorious Champions Trophy campaign.

But he was not overly worried about it.

“Look, selection is not in my hands. I always look to do my best with the ball. I don't want to put pressure on myself thinking about selection, as I want to focus on my performance.

“As a player, it remains in the back of your mind that there is a tour of England and the Asia Cup, but I don't really seriously think about it, as my focus is on IPL and doing well for Gujarat Titans and helping them win another IPL title,” he said.

However, Siraj said he used the time away from the Indian team to work on his fitness and bowling skills.

“I have been playing for some years now, and usually, we don't get that much rest. But now that I have got some time off, I have worked on my fitness and bowling skills.

“I have worked really hard with how to bowl with new and old balls, and I wanted to work on my slower balls and yorkers. I really worked on those areas, and let's see how things pan out for me in this IPL,” he added.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj with Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/Instagram

Siraj is also excited to work with GT coach Ashish Nehra.

“As a fast bowler, he has done a lot for Indian cricket, and was a genuine match winner for the country. I want to learn certain things from him that I feel will improve me as a bowler.

"It's very important for me to add those new skillsets to my bowling such as bowling stumps to stumps line and bowling at the right length,” Siraj noted.