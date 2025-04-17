HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Who is the DC coach fined during Super Over drama?

Who is the DC coach fined during Super Over drama?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 17, 2025 15:41 IST

x

Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel has been fined 25 percent of his match fee and accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the high-octane game against Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.

IMAGE: The exact offence wasn’t revealed, but Munaf Patel was likely penalised for arguing with a match official. Photograph: BCCI

The match went down to the wire on Wednesday night with DC winning the edge-of-the-seat thriller in a Super Over after both teams were tied at 188 runs.

The former India pacer "admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to the conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game," said an IPL statement.

 

"Munaf Patel, Bowling Coach, Delhi Capitals has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Wednesday," said the statement

Munaf, the statement said, had "accepted the Match Referee's sanction".

The statement did not specify Munaf's exact offence but it is likely that he was penalised for his argument with a match official after the former India pacer was not allowed to send a player into the middle to convey his message.

Munaf, a key member of India's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squad under MS Dhoni, was appointed DC bowling coach in November last year replacing James Hopes.

Article 2.20 covers all types of conduct that are contrary to the spirit of the game and are not specifically and adequately covered by the specific offences set out elsewhere in this Code of Conduct.

"...Article 2.20 may (depending upon the seriousness and context of the breach) prohibit, without limitation, the following: (a) the use of an illegal bat or illegal wicket-keeping gloves; and (b) failure to comply with the provisions of clause 6.3 of the IPL Match Playing Conditions," the IPL Code of Conduct states.

"...the context of the particular situation, and whether it was deliberate, reckless, negligent, avoidable and/or accidental, shall be considered. The person lodging the Report shall determine where on the range of severity the conduct lays (with the range of severity starting at conduct of a minor nature (and hence a Level 1 Offence) up to conduct of an extremely serious nature (and hence a Level 4 Offence).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Ridden Any Of These 9 Indian Metros?

webstory image 2

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

webstory image 3

Redmi Drops iPhone 16 Look Alike For Just ₹6,499

VIDEOS

When a girl reached Delhi airport to take a selfie with Rahul Gandhi0:58

When a girl reached Delhi airport to take a selfie with...

The way Nita Ambani owns a saree is unmatched, every event, every time2:03

The way Nita Ambani owns a saree is unmatched, every...

'Did not write that Farooq supported Article 370 abrogation', says former RAW chief10:23

'Did not write that Farooq supported Article 370...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD