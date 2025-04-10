HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
When Sudharsan showed the world his true potential...

Source: ANI
April 10, 2025 18:10 IST

Sai Sudharsan

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan continued his rich vein of form with a blistering 82 off 53 deliveries to guide Gujarat Titans to a resounding 58-run victory over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Former India speedster Varun Aaron has praised Gujarat Titans' young opener Sai Sudharsan's exceptional performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, saying he has a very bright future ahead of him.

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu batter continued his rich vein of form with a blistering 82 from 53 deliveries to guide Titans to a resounding 58-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. The 23-year-old southpaw was deservingly adjudged man of the match for his stellar show. 

He anchored the GT innings after Jofra Archer cleaned up skipper Shubman Gill and showed the importance of playing with intent rather than sheer aggression.

Varun, a Jio Hotstar expert, highlighted two instances during the match against Royals when Sudharsan made everyone take note of his technical proficiency and impeccable shot selection.  

According to Varun, Sudharsan's true potential was on display in the 17th over. On two successive deliveries, he dispatched the ball for a maximum and a boundary. Even though much pace was not on offer, Sudharsan generated enough power by flexing his wrists and slicing the ball hard enough to clear the rope.

"He has absolute role clarity and puts in a tremendous amount of hard work. Sai is very committed, both on and off the field. That dedication is reaping rewards now. The way he played today was exceptional," Varun said.

"Those two hits through the cover region off Sandeep Sharma weren't easy shots to play - especially considering Sandeep doesn't offer much pace. To hit him for a six over cover when he's bowling wide -- that shows Sai is in excellent form and seeing the ball really well," he added.

Apart from Sudharsan's individual brilliance, Jos Buttler (36), Rahul Tewatia (24 not out) and Shahrukh Khan (36) also made valuable contributions to steer Titans past the 200-run mark. 

 

"Titans are showing what a complete team looks like. They've invested in young talents. Take Shahrukh Khan for instance -- despite not getting runs over the past couple of seasons, the team has kept faith in him and given him a clearly defined role," he said.

"Rahul Tewatia continues to be a reliable performer, playing his role to perfection year after year. In the bowling department, Arshad's knack for picking up key wickets adds to their strength. Everyone is chipping in, and that's the hallmark of a quality, well-rounded team. Titans are not just depending on one or two individuals," Varun, who has picked up 44 wickets in 52 matches during his IPL career, added.

