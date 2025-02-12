HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Torrent Group acquires majority stake in Gujarat Titans

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 12, 2025 18:59 IST

IMAGE: CVC had paid Rs 5625 crore to buy Gujarat Titans in 2021, who went on to win the IPL 2022 title in their debut season under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Healthcare major Torrent Group became the majority shareholder of Gujarat Titans after acquiring 67 percent (2/3rd) stake from current owners CVC, the IPL franchise announced on Wednesday.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals, including from the BCCI.

"Torrent Group has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire majority stake of 67% in the renowned Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Gujarat Titans (Irelia Sports India Private Limited) from Irelia Company Pte Ltd (“Irelia”) – currently fully owned by funds managed or advised by CVC," the press release stated.

"As part of the deal, Irelia will retain a substantial minority stake of 33% in the franchise," it further stated.

CVC had paid Rs 5625 crore to buy Gujarat Titans in 2021. They went on to win the IPL 2022 title in their debut

season under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.

Torrent had unsuccessfully bid for Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises during the auction for the two new teams conducted by BCCI in 2021.

The current valuation of GT is believed to be INR 7500 crore and as per IPL sources, Torrent has paid something to the tune of Rs 5025 crore to acquire two-third stake.

The deal is a win-win situation for both as CVC has not only retained one-third share but also got back 89 percent of the amount originally invested in buying the team.

Speaking on the occasion, Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Group, said, "With the acquisition of a majority stake in the Gujarat Titans, we are excited to have the opportunity to elevate our fan experience and unlock new growth avenues in the years to come."

 

Siddharth Patel, Managing Partner at CVC, commented: "We are excited to announce this deal, which marks the beginning of a new chapter in India's most popular sporting event and our team Gujarat Titans.

"Our participation in Indian Cricket started strongly, securing the Gujarat franchise, winning the IPL title in our first season and emerging as runners up in our second season."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
