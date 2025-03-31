Tiger's GrandCub Steals The Show

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan lit up the Barsapara stadium on Sunday, March 30, 2025, with a power-packed performance before the Chennai Super Kings-Rajasthan Royals game.

Dancing to her Bollywood hits, Sara -- whose grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi captained India in 46 Tests and great grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi played Test cricket for England and India -- had the crowd grooving.

Fans had been eagerly awaiting Sara's act ever since the IPL announced her as a special performer, and she certainly didn't disappoint.

This IPL season has introduced a new trend -- each stadium hosting its own opening ceremony. The tradition kicked off at the Eden Gardens on March 22, the tournament's opening day, and will continue across all venues, bringing a unique festive vibe to every city.

From high-voltage cricketing clashes to star-studded entertainment, IPL 2025 is proving to be bigger and better than ever.

While the on-field action kept fans on the edge of their seats, Malaika Arora's presence at the Guwahati game set social media ablaze, especially with speculation about who accompanied her to the match.