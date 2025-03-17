HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Cricket » 'This guy is going to lead RCB for a long time'

'This guy is going to lead RCB for a long time'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 17, 2025 22:38 IST

Indian superstar Virat Kohli has backed newly-appointed Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar to lead the side for a long time.

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar has succeeded Faf du Plessis as captain with the South African moving to Delhi Capitals this season. Photograph: RCB/X

Kohli, who has been with RCB since IPL's inception in 2008, led the franchise for more than a decade and remains its face.

Patidar has succeeded Faf du Plessis as captain with the South African moving to Delhi Capitals this season.

 

"This guy is going to lead you for a long time. He is going to do a great job. He has got everything that is required (to succeed)," Kohli said in his address to RCB's loyal fans at the team's Unbox event here on Monday.

RCB have never won the IPL but Kohli remains hopeful.

"It feels amazing to be back. The excitement and happiness is like every other season. I have been here for 18 years and absolutely love RCB. We have an amazing squad this time around. Lot of talent in the team. I am personally very excited about this season," Kohli added.

This will be Kohli's first IPL after retiring from T20 Internationals.

Patidar, standing next to Kohli, said it was an honour to lead RCB.

"Legends like Virat bhai, Ab de Villiers, Chris Gayle have played for RCB. I grew up watching them. From the start I have loved the franchise a lot. I am more happy that I got a new role to lead one of the biggest teams (in T20 cricket)," said Patidar, who has also played for India. 

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
