Struggling SRH eye revival against Punjab Kings

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 11, 2025 13:19 IST

'I think we know the style is going to work, but we have to respect conditions.'

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: SRH opener Abhishek Sharma has struggled for consistency, with a top score of just 24 across five innings. Photograph: BCCI

Desperate to arrest a worrying slide, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to effect a turnaround when they host a power-packed Punjab Kings in their IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Last season's runners up SRH began their 2025 campaign on a thunderous note, racking up a mammoth 286 to dismantle Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs.

With an explosive batting line-up at their disposal, the 'Orange Army' seemed poised to become the first team to breach the 300-run mark but their ultra-aggressive approach has since backfired spectacularly.

In their last three matches, their attack-at-all-costs strategy with the bat yielded underwhelming totals of 163, 120, and 152 resulting in crushing defeats, and leaving them languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have worst the net run rate of -1.629 among the 10 teams.

With the bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look for a turnaround their big names in the batting line-up in Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Head and Sharma, who played a crucial role in delivering explosive starts last season, have failed to find their rhythm this year. In fact, SRH's best opening stand so far is a paltry 15.

Heinrich Klaasen

IMAGE: SRH's middle-order mainstay Heinrich Klaasen is yet to set the stage on fire. Photograph: BCCI

Head's performance has tailed off dramatically, returning scores of 67, 47, 22, 4, and 8. Abhishek, too, has struggled for consistency, with a top score of just 24 across five innings.

Kishan, after his unbeaten ton in the opener, has looked a shadow of himself, while SRH's middle-order mainstay Klaasen is yet to set the stage on fire.

Yet, the team appears committed to sticking with their aggressive blueprint. Head coach Daniel Vettori stressed on the need for better game awareness rather than a shift in philosophy after their last defeat.

"I think we know the style is going to work, but we have to respect conditions, and we have to assess really well and that's probably something we haven't done," Vettori said.

While SRH's misfiring batting line-up has dominated post-match discussions, their bowling unit hasn't exactly lit up the tournament either.

Priyansh Arya

IMAGE: Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya celebrates his century against Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: BCCI

The pace attack has failed to make any meaningful impact. Despite the presence of seasoned campaigners like Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, and Harshal Patel, SRH have struggled to make early inroads.

The struggles continue into the middle overs, where they have failed to build pressure or claim key breakthroughs.

 

In stark contrast, Punjab Kings are riding a wave of early season momentum under the fresh leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

The Indian star has led from the front with the bat and displayed impressive tactical nous, guiding his team to three wins in four games as they sit at the fourth spot on the points table.

Adding to their firepower is young sensation Priyansh Arya. The rookie opener stunned fans and critics alike with a breathtaking century against CSK where most struggled to get going.

While Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen have done well in the bowling department

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (captaon), Ishan Kishan (w/k), Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen (w/k), Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Yuzvendra Chahal, Prabhsimran Singh (w/k), Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Pyla Avinash, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Pannu, Aaron Hardie, Priyansh Arya, Azmatullah Omarzai.

Match Starts at 7.30pm IST.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
