SRH pick Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey as replacement player

SRH pick Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey as replacement player

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 05, 2025 11:23 IST

Harsh Dubey

IMAGE: Harsh Dubey has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 30 lakh as a replacement for the injured Smaran Ravichandran. Photograph: Harsh Dubey/Instagram

Sunrisers Hyderabad have roped in all-rounder Harsh Dubey as a replacement for the injured left-hander Smaran Ravichandran for the remainder of IPL 2025.

Dubey, who represents Vidarbha in the domestic circuit, has joined SRH for Rs 30

lakh. The 22-year-old has featured in 16 T20s, 20 List A matches, and 18 first class games, amassing 127 wickets and 941 runs across formats.

Earlier this year, he was named Player of the Tournament for his stellar showing in the Ranji Trophy in which he scored 476 runs and took 69 wickets.

 

The 21-year-old Smaran, a left-handed batter from Karnataka, had been signed as the replacement for the injured Adam Zampa last month.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

