HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Calmness is key': Shami hails Cummins' captaincy

'Calmness is key': Shami hails Cummins' captaincy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 05, 2025 17:31 IST

x

'A calm captain can bring out the best in his players. Knowing each player's potential is crucial, and Pat Cummins does that exceptionally well.'

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: India pacer Mohammed Shami said SRH captain Pat Cummins is adept at managing both seasoned international stars and young players. Photograph: BCCI

India pacer Mohammed Shami has observed that the BCCI's move to revoke the ban on using saliva on the ball in IPL 2025 has restored the balance between bat and ball in a league that has for long been a graveyard for bowlers.

Before the start of this season, the BCCI lifted the ban on using saliva to polish the ball and introduced the two ball rule to counter dew in night matches, bringing much-needed respite for bowlers, who had been advocating for changes to bowling rules.

"For a long time, the rules have favoured batters - but now, things are finally shifting a bit," Shami told JioHotstar.

"After COVID, the saliva ban made it tough to reverse the ball, but with that lifted, bowlers can finally get some swing back. Also, being able to change a wet ball is a big plus -- a dry ball gives better grip and life, especially in tough conditions," he added.

Interestingly, the BCCI implemented these changes days after Shami emphasised the importance of using saliva on the ball, particularly in a game that favours batters.

Speaking about his recovery from a knee injury that kept him out of action for more than a year, Shami said regaining rhythm and mindset was tough.

"Injuries are part and parcel of a fast bowler's life. My recovery took 14 months, and it wasn't easy -- especially given the challenges I faced during my domestic career. Regaining rhythm and the right mindset was tough.

"In 2023, I had a sudden breakdown, so I made it a point to play as many domestic matches as possible -- ended up playing 12 or 13. That, along with the England series, helped me rebuild my confidence. When it comes to performance, I've always focused on giving my best," he said.

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami in action during IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Soon after his exceptional performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, Shami got injured and was out of action for a prolonged period.

Shami also spoke about his experience of playing for his new franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"SRH has completely changed my perspective,  what used to be a 200-run target now feels like 300. They have redefined the game. As for my role, I want to be part of a team that sets new benchmarks and shifts mindsets. I feel I have joined a strong unit, and I am focused on contributing my best.

"We have built a strong bowling unit as well at SRH, a solid pace attack and quality spinners to back it. Overall, our bowling is much more balanced now, and those who think SRH is only about batting are mistaken."

 

He has also praised SRH skipper Pat Cummins' leadership skills, saying the Australian pacer is adept at managing both seasoned international stars and young players.

"Calmness is key in leadership. A calm captain can bring out the best in his players. Knowing each player's potential is crucial, and Pat Cummins does that exceptionally well.

"Having captained for years, he has the experience, and managing both international and young players comes naturally to him."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Joy For Preity; Gloom For Goenka
Joy For Preity; Gloom For Goenka
Who Will Make It To IPL 2025 Play-Offs?
Who Will Make It To IPL 2025 Play-Offs?
Rishabh Pant - The Biggest Flop in IPL 2025?
Rishabh Pant - The Biggest Flop in IPL 2025?
Has DreRus Peaked At The Right Time?
Has DreRus Peaked At The Right Time?
Rayudu slams Rishabh Pant's 'stubborn' mindset
Rayudu slams Rishabh Pant's 'stubborn' mindset

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Kashmir Stories You Can Watch On OTT

webstory image 2

17 Timeless India-Crafted Toys

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

1971 War: How Bhuj women risked lives to rebuild a bombed airstrip in 72 hrs6:49

1971 War: How Bhuj women risked lives to rebuild a bombed...

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm hit Shimla0:53

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm hit Shimla

DMK MP's close shave as light post crashes on stage during his address1:36

DMK MP's close shave as light post crashes on stage...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD