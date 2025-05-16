Setback for DC as SA batter opts out; Jacks rejoins MI

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' Donovan Ferreira has played only one game this season - against Gujarat Titans - in which he could score just 1 run off 3 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals' Donovan Ferreira has opted not to return for the remainder of the IPL, while England all-rounder Will Jacks will rejoin Mumbai Indians for their final two league fixtures.

South African batter Ferreira have communicated their decision to the Delhi Capitals management. He has featured in only one game so far this season.

Fellow South African Tristan Stubbs has joined the DC squad for the remaining three league matches. The World Test Championship Final-bound Stubbs will be unavailable for the playoffs should DC qualify.

However, there is still no clarity on the availability of DC vice-captain Faf du Plessis.

Their senior pacer Mitchell Starc has already pulled out of the last leg of IPL 2025.

For Punjab Kings, Marcus Stonis and Josh Inglis have agreed to join the team but will be missing its first game post IPL resumption on May 18.

MI batter Jacks confirmed his return by posting a photo of his flight ticket to Mumbai on Instagram on Friday.

But like compatriot Jos Buttler, Jacks will leave for national duty after completing Mumbai Indians' last two league engagements as the IPL play-offs are clashing with England's white ball series against the West Indies starting May 29.

Mumbai Indians currently sit fourth on the points table and must win both their remaining matches to confirm a playoff berth.

The IPL was stopped for a week due to military tension between India and Pakistan. It resumes on Saturday with the final pushed back to June 3 from May 25, clashing with international commitments of players from South Africa, England, Australia and the West Indies.