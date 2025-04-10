HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rs 24 lakh shock for Samson... here's why

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 10, 2025 10:06 IST

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been asked to pay a hefty fine of Rs 24 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their match against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: RR are placed way down at seventh position with two victories and three defeats in five games. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans won the match by 58 runs. Set a target of 218, the Royals were all out for 159 in 19.2 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

"Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 23 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," the IPL said in a statement on Thursday.

 

"As this was his team's second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Samson was fined Rs 24 lakhs.

"The rest of the members of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either Rs six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," it added in the statement.

Currently, GT lead the pecking order with four wins and a solitary loss in five matches, while RR are placed way down at seventh position with two victories and three defeats in five games.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
