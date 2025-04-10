RR could have chased 217... But what went wrong?

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel complemented the team's bowling unit for its spectacular show against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here, saying the bowlers executed their plans to perfection while defending 217 on a placid wicket.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan appeals successfully for the wicket of Shubham Dubey. Photograph: BCCI

Sai Sudharsan (82 off 53 balls) struck a classy fifty and after that, a collective bowling effort powered GT to a commanding 58-run win on Wednesday.

The GT bowlers rose to the occasion with Prasidh Krishna (3/24), Rashid Khan (2/37) and Sai Kishore (2/20) helping the team bowl out RR for 159 in 19.1 overs.

"When you win by 50 odd runs on a wicket like this, every bowler came in and executed their plans well. Siraj is really bowling really well, Prasidh Krishna has been phenomenal throughout the tournament. Sai Kishore is probably the best spinner in the tournament so far, they way he has bowled, how brave he is and bowling in difficult conditions.

"It's good to see after every game a new bowler stepping up. Bowlers actually win you games, obviously batters sets it up," Patel said at the post-match press conference.

"Nobody has specific role, we are very flexible as a team. We go by conditions and situations," he added.

Patel was full of praise for Sudharsan and his work ethic.

"He (Sudharsan) works really hard, not surprised at all that he is getting best results. At times actually we have to drag him out of the nets. He keeps it simple. He understands his game and backs that and that is the reason you can see consistent performance from him," he said.

GT left out Washington Sundar against RR on Wednesday and Patel explained the logic behind the decision.

"He (Sundar) was part of our playing eleven, we wanted to see the situation and we always have done that, even in the last game when two wickets fell early he came in and batted. For our team it is about understanding the situation and the conditions and we felt that we might need fourth seamer in the second innings."

"If we would have lost a couple of wickets early, then it would have been a different story but we had enough batters who could do the job for us," he said.

RR spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule felt the target was chaseable but they didn't have enough partnerships to go for it.

"I think it was chaseable, I think it was very good track to bat on. To be honest 200 was a par score. Maybe we could have given 20 runs less but I think they batted well. Sai Sudharshan batted well, came out of the powerplay really strongly."

"They had better partnerships than we did, that's why they got a total so big but I personally feel we could have got closer to that only if we had some partnerships going," he said.

"T20 is a format sometimes the execution doesn't goes they way you wanted to. Overall, I think the bowlers did their best on a track that was full of runs."

Bahutule also lauded Sudharsan for his brilliant knock and expects the left-handed opener to break into the national team in future.

"He (Sudharsan) is a very conventional player. He has improved his game over a period of time and GT has always been a top heavy batting order. So obviously getting those early wickets is very important.

"We got Shubman (Gill), that was a very good start for us but they had the partnerships going. We tried to contain them as much as possible but the last few overs we could have done a bit better," he said.

"He is being a prolific scorer in domestic as well as IPL and I'm sure he will get his opportunities. I'm sure the selectors will be looking at him and his progress and may be post the IPL he will be due for his opportunities."

The former India leg-spinner feels quick decision making is important in a tournament like the IPL to achieve success.

"T20 is a fast game, your decision making and problem solving has to be high. Yes, we need to improve on a few things, we will reflect on a few things, review a few things what we need to improve as a batting and bowling unit," Bahutule said.

"T20 is a game where you are bound to make mistakes, and if you minimize your mistakes, you will be in a better position.