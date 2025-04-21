Ritika's Priceless Reaction to Rohit's Knock

Mumbai Indians’ veteran opener Rohit Sharma finally roared back to form in style, slamming his first half-century of IPL 2025 in a high-stakes clash against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

The stylish right-hander, who had managed just 82 runs across his first six innings this season with a highest score of 26, looked like his vintage self as he reached his fifty in just 33 balls.

Targeting both pace and spin with trademark elegance and power, Rohit anchored MI’s dominant chase with poise — a massive relief for the franchise and its fans.

But what truly captured the internet's heart was the emotional reaction from Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh. As soon as he brought up the milestone, cameras panned to Ritika in the stands — visibly teary-eyed and beaming with pride. The clip quickly went viral across social media platforms.

In various interviews over the years, Rohit has often mentioned how Ritika watches all his innings with her fingers crossed, hoping for the best every time he steps onto the field. On Sunday, that quiet hope turned into visible joy as Rohit finally delivered a knock that both he and MI desperately needed.