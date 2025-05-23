HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2025: Pant says missed chances cost LSG playoffs spot

IPL 2025: Pant says missed chances cost LSG playoffs spot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 23, 2025 10:51 IST

x

Lucknow Super Giants

IMAGE: LSG's campaign was marked by inconsistency and narrow losses that derailed their momentum as they managed just six victories from 13 matches. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Rishabh Pant has admitted that while Lucknow Super Giants showed promise at various stages of IPL 2025 season, the inability to cash in on their chances ultimately led to their early exit from the playoffs race.

LSG's campaign was marked by inconsistency and narrow losses that derailed their momentum. They are sixth in the points table with six wins from 13 games.

"We talk about playing good cricket, we have shown on occasion we can do that. There were times in the tournament where we had our chances to make the play offs but it's part and parcel of the game," Pant said after LSG's 33-run win over Gujarat Titans on Thursday.

Pant reiterated the impact of injuries, especially to key bowlers, which left the attack thin on firepower. LSG began the tournament without

the services of Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, and Mayank Yadav.

While Shardul Thakur was signed mid-season, while Avesh and Akash Deep made returns and speedster Mayank featured in just two games before being ruled out again.

"Coming into the tournament, there were lot of injury concerns. We made sure it's something we wouldn't talk about it.

 

"The whole batting unit has played, we lacked a bit on the fielding side. We can't make excuses, just want to learn and move on."

Against table-toppers Gujarat Titans, however, LSG produced a complete performance. Mitchell Marsh led the way with a blistering 117 off 64 balls, powering his team to 235/2. The bowlers then dismantled GT's much-vaunted top order inside the first 10 overs to seal the win.

"It was always going to be about getting their top three early. The way Shahrukh (Khan) played gave them some hope, but we knew the target was above par. Credit to our bowlers — they held their nerves well," Pant said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Bumrah Or Rahul Should Captain India'
'Bumrah Or Rahul Should Captain India'
The Sweet Sound Of A Mitch Marsh 100
The Sweet Sound Of A Mitch Marsh 100
'We gave 15-20 extra runs': Gill slams poor showing
'We gave 15-20 extra runs': Gill slams poor showing
IPL PIX: Marsh's century spoils Titans' top-two hopes
IPL PIX: Marsh's century spoils Titans' top-two hopes
'He Never Gave Up': Hardik's Masterclass
'He Never Gave Up': Hardik's Masterclass

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

World's Best Hotel: Taj Lake Palace Udaipur

webstory image 3

7 Healthiest Summer Vegetables

VIDEOS

Women hold 'Sindoor Yatra' to honour forces1:22

Women hold 'Sindoor Yatra' to honour forces

Spotted: Anil Kapoor at Mumbai airport1:00

Spotted: Anil Kapoor at Mumbai airport

Cannes: Aishwarya stuns in regal Indian look, flaunts sindoor like a queen2:35

Cannes: Aishwarya stuns in regal Indian look, flaunts...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD