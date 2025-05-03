RCB's top performer benched: Tactical move or trouble?

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood, who was snapped up for a hefty Rs 12.50 crore at the auction, has been a cornerstone of RCB’s bowling attack this season. Photograph: BCCI

In a surprising move that raised eyebrows across the cricketing world, Royal Challengers Bengaluru chose to rest their in-form pacer Josh Hazlewood for their high-stakes IPL 2025 encounter against Chennai Super Kings on May 3 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Hazlewood, who was snapped up for a hefty Rs 12.50 crore at the auction, has been a cornerstone of RCB’s bowling attack this season, claiming 18 wickets in just 10 matches.

The decision to leave him out of the Playing XI—without any explanation from stand-in captain Rajat Patidar at the toss—left fans and analysts speculating about the rationale behind the move. Some wondered if it was a strategic rest ahead of the playoffs, while others feared a possible injury setback.

It wasn’t until midway through the broadcast that commentator Harsha Bhogle clarified the situation, revealing that Hazlewood was carrying a shoulder niggle and was sidelined as a precautionary measure.

In his place, South African pacer Lungi Ngidi finally got the nod for his RCB debut, having been acquired in the IPL 2025 mega auction. With the pressure high and the stakes even higher, Ngidi’s inclusion presents a major opportunity to prove his worth in a crunch game.

Meanwhile, England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt continued to miss out, with youngster Jacob Bethell once again opening the innings alongside Virat Kohli.