HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » RCB's top performer benched: Tactical move or trouble?

RCB's top performer benched: Tactical move or trouble?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 03, 2025 19:53 IST

x

Josh Hazlewood

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood, who was snapped up for a hefty Rs 12.50 crore at the auction, has been a cornerstone of RCB’s bowling attack this season. Photograph: BCCI

In a surprising move that raised eyebrows across the cricketing world, Royal Challengers Bengaluru chose to rest their in-form pacer Josh Hazlewood for their high-stakes IPL 2025 encounter against Chennai Super Kings on May 3 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Hazlewood, who was snapped up for a hefty Rs 12.50 crore at the auction, has been a cornerstone of RCB’s bowling attack this season, claiming 18 wickets in just 10 matches.

 

The decision to leave him out of the Playing XI—without any explanation from stand-in captain Rajat Patidar at the toss—left fans and analysts speculating about the rationale behind the move. Some wondered if it was a strategic rest ahead of the playoffs, while others feared a possible injury setback.

It wasn’t until midway through the broadcast that commentator Harsha Bhogle clarified the situation, revealing that Hazlewood was carrying a shoulder niggle and was sidelined as a precautionary measure.

In his place, South African pacer Lungi Ngidi finally got the nod for his RCB debut, having been acquired in the IPL 2025 mega auction. With the pressure high and the stakes even higher, Ngidi’s inclusion presents a major opportunity to prove his worth in a crunch game.

Meanwhile, England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt continued to miss out, with youngster Jacob Bethell once again opening the innings alongside Virat Kohli.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET Mumbai
Share:

RELATED STORIES

I let everyone down: Rabada reveals truth behind IPL exit
I let everyone down: Rabada reveals truth behind IPL exit
Has Sudharsan done enough for Test debut in England?
Has Sudharsan done enough for Test debut in England?
From Raina to Malik: 7 Kashmiri IPL Superstars
From Raina to Malik: 7 Kashmiri IPL Superstars
Is Nehra IPL 2025's Best Coach?
Is Nehra IPL 2025's Best Coach?
Where might Vaibhav Suryavanshi end up?
Where might Vaibhav Suryavanshi end up?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

webstory image 2

From Raina to Malik: 7 Kashmiri IPL Superstars

webstory image 3

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

VIDEOS

Anil Kapoor's mother passes away in Mumbai1:47

Anil Kapoor's mother passes away in Mumbai

Navya Naveli Nanda spotted in Bandra0:30

Navya Naveli Nanda spotted in Bandra

In a first, IAF fighter jets land at night on Ganga Expressway5:49

In a first, IAF fighter jets land at night on Ganga...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD