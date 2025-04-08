IPL 2025: RCB skipper Patidar fined for slow over-rate

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
April 08, 2025 11:21 IST

Rajat Patidar

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar during the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar was fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Monday.

Patidar contributed a stylish 32-ball 64 to power RCB to a huge 221/5 before MI restricted to 209/9, as the visitors won by 12

runs.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined Rs 12 lakh," said IPL in a media release.

 

RCB, which is currently third on the table with six points, will face Delhi Capitals at home in their fifth match of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10.

