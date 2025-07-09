RCB moves Karnataka HC against CAT's stampede order

IMAGE: The Central Administrative Tribunal had observed that the RCB are 'prima facie responsible' for the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, which led to the death of 11 people. Photograph: ANI Photo

IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru has approached the Karnataka high court against a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order blaming the team for the stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives.



The CAT had observed that RCB was 'prima facie responsible' for the gathering of around 3-5 lakh people outside the stadium after their maiden IPL title win last month.



As CAT stated in its report that the announcement was sudden, giving no time to the local police to prepare for the crowd of around 3-5 lakh people.



RCB claimed that CAT's order didn't adhere to the principles of natural justice. They have challenged CAT's findings, stating they were made without giving RCB an opportunity to be heard.



The IPL franchise pointed out that a fact-finding inquiry is being conducted by the Bengaluru DM and Deputy Commissioner, making CAT's observations premature.



"When the findings of fact are still awaited and there is no conclusive finding rendered by any body as to the purported role of the Petitioner in the said incident, the consideration of these disputed facts by the Hon'ble Central Administrative Tribunal, is premature," the plea stated.



As far as seeking police permission for the victory celebration is concerned, RCB states that as per its agreement with service provider M/s DNA and KSCA, it was these entities that were responsible for obtaining the necessary permissions and ensuring compliance with applicable law. The plea thus seeks to expunge the remarks made against RCB.



Earlier, a two-person bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal observed RCB to be 'responsible' for the gathering of 'about three to five lakhs people' outside their home venue of M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The bench comprising Justice BK Shrivastava and Santosh Mehra, owned by Diageo, had created a "nuisance" by proceeding with trophy win celebrations without seeking or even getting required regulatory permissions.



The remarks were a part of 29-page order issued on Tuesday by CAT, which heard a case filed by Inspector General and Additional Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (West), Vikash Kumar.



Vikash was among four cops suspended by state govt, alleging 'substantial dereliction of duty' and not seeking guidance, causing the situation to get 'out of control, meant a lot of misery, loss of precious life and embarrassment' to the government.



Vikash went on to challenge his suspension, and the CAT quashed the government order, saying the cop should be reinstated.



The CAT order stated that neither the franchise nor its event management firm, S DNA Entertainment Network Private Limited, sought any permissions to conduct the title celebration parade at the stadium.



CAT also pointed out that for the organisation of such events, an application has to be made a week before under the Licensing and Controlling of Assemblies and Public Procession (Bengaluru city) order, 2009. However, neither RCB nor DNA did so.



The order also said on day of IPL final, June 3, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) chief executive officer Shubhendu Ghosh wrote a letter, on behalf of team's event management firm to Cubbon Park Police Station (adjacent to Chinnaswamy stadium) that of the team won the trophy, there would be 'potential victory parades' around the ground which would end with victory celebrations inside the stadium. The route for the parade was shared, but permission was not sought.



The CAT order said that when the letter was submitted, it was 'not certain' that RCB would win, and it did not have 'any request for granting the permission' to hold the victory parade and celebrations.



"The organiser did not wait for the response of the Police," the order said. "At the eleventh hour, they submitted a letter and started the scheduled programme," it added.



The order also put out a sequence of social media announcements made by RCB on June 4, starting with the 'victory parade is scheduled in Bengaluru' post.



After the first post was done at 7:01 AM, the order said, at 8 am RCB posted a link on their Instagram. 'Army, We can't wait to be back to the Home of Champions and celebrate with all of you today. Details out soon.'



At 8:55 AM, the same post was issued again, accompanied by a statement from star batter Virat Kohli.



The order also said that on 3:14 PM on June 4, RCB posted on their socials that a victory parade will be held at 5 PM on the same day, followed by celebrations inside Chinnaswamy.

The CAT pulled up RCB for 'unilaterally' putting up information on celebrations without obtaining the permission or without the consent of the police.



The RCB posta did advice fans to guidelines set by police and other authorities for peaceful and prosperous conducting of the event, it also informed fans of free passes issued on franchise's official website with a 'limited entry' disclaimer. The order said since the post had no information disbursement of passes it implied the event was open to all affair.



The order said that this all led to 'gathering of immense proportion' at the venue, which could accommodate only 35,000 people. The order said that policy was stretched already in Bengaluru, having to regulate the crowd in the night immediately after team's six-run win in the IPL final.



The cops came under immense burden as the state government organised a felicitation for players.



"Therefore, prima facie it appears that RCB is responsible for the gathering of about three to five lakh people," the order said.



"RCB did not take the appropriate permission or consent from the Police. Suddenly, they posted on social media platforms and as a result of aforesaid information the public were gathered. Because of the shortage of time on 04.06.2025, the Police were unable to make the appropriate arrangements. Sufficient time was not given to the Police. Suddenly, RCB created the aforesaid type of nuisance without any prior permission," it added.



The order came out in defence of cops, saying that they are 'human beings, neither God (Bhagwan) nor Magician and did not have the magical powers like Alladin ka Chirag capable of fulfilling a wish only by rubbing a finger.'



CAT is a quasi-judicial body, dealing with issues of government and public servants. RCB itself is not part of the proceedings. Their observations will have no bearing on the inquiry set by the state government for the probe of the stampede. The inquiry is being done by ex-High Court Justice Michael da Cunha.