Rathi Won't Tick Kohli In His 'Notebook'

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants Spinner Digvesh Rathi's unique 'notebook' celebration has caught everyone's attention in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giant Spinner Digvesh Rathi not only impressed with the ball in IPL 2025 but his unique 'notebook' celebration has also caught everyone's attention.



Ahead of LSG's final league match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow on Tuesday, the leg-spinner interacted with fans at the Ekana stadium as part of a Q&A session.



When asked about the origin of the 'notebook' celebration, Rathi replied in full swag mode: 'Whenever there is a tournament, I carry along a notebook and write down all the names.'





The crowd asked if the next name in his 'notebook' is Virat Kohli, to which Rathi just smiled and slightly nodded his head to signal a No.

Rathi's 'notebook' celebrations have been one of the big talking point of IPL 2025.

Rathi, who earns Rs 30 lakh this IPL season, has already paid fines totalling more than that, while also getting banned for a game.



His act drew comparisons to West Indies pacer Kesrick Williams, who popularised the celebration after dismissing opponents -- including a famous spat against Kohli during bilateral series in 2019.