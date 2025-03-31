HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2025: Royals' captain Parag fined for slow over rate

IPL 2025: Royals' captain Parag fined for slow over rate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 31, 2025 10:20 IST

x

Riyan Parag

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag was penalised for maintaining a slow over rate during the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during his team's six-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 match in Guwahati on Sunday.

RR posted 182/9 and then restricted CSK to 176/6,

with Parag leading his team to their first win of the season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in front of a home crowd on Sunday.

 

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was fined INR 12 lakhs," IPL said in a release.

RR, who lost their tournament opener to Sunrisers Hyderabad, will next face Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Dhoni At 7: A Gamble Gone Wrong For CSK?
Dhoni At 7: A Gamble Gone Wrong For CSK?
Why Did Nitish Rana Cradle His Bat?
Why Did Nitish Rana Cradle His Bat?
Faf Or Aniket? Who Batted Better? Vote!
Faf Or Aniket? Who Batted Better? Vote!
Should IPL teams control home advantage?
Should IPL teams control home advantage?
Why Jaiswal Is Failing in IPL 2025's Powerplay
Why Jaiswal Is Failing in IPL 2025's Powerplay

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Tantalisingly Yummy Biryani Recipes

webstory image 2

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 3

Whoa! What Were Janhvi, Ishaan Doing?

VIDEOS

PM Modi hands over Home Keys to beneficiaries under PMAY-Gramin0:36

PM Modi hands over Home Keys to beneficiaries under...

Shreya Ghoshal offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakalewshwar Temple2:51

Shreya Ghoshal offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakalewshwar...

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple decked up with colourful flowers ahead of Ram Navami1:16

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple decked up with colourful flowers...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD