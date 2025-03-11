Rahul Turns Down Delhi Capitals Captaincy?

IMAGE: K L Rahul was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crores at the IPL mega auction. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

All-rounder Axar Patel is set to take over as captain of the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 after K L Rahul declined to lead the team.



Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants in the last three IPL seasons before he was released ahead of last year's

auction.Delhi Capitals, who released Rishabh Pant, bought Rahul for Rs 14 crores (Rs 140 million) at the IPL mega auction.'The franchise had asked for K L Rahul to be the team's captain, but he very much wishes to contribute for the side as a player in the upcoming tournament,' sources told IANS.

Axar played a pivotal role in India's Champions Trophy triumph, excelling with both bat and ball. He was appointed vice-captain for the five-match T20I series against England in January-February.