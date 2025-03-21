HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rahul to miss IPL opener? DC in crisis?

Listen to Article
March 21, 2025 19:36 IST

KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul was picked up by the Capitals for a hefty Rs 12 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. Photograph: Kind Courtesy KL Rahul Instagram

Delhi Capitals' marquee signing KL Rahul is expected to miss the first two matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season as he and wife Athiya Shetty prepare to welcome their first child.

The news comes on the heels of India’s victorious ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, where Rahul played a crucial role.

 

According to Australia women's captain Alyssa Healy – wife of DC pacer Mitchell Starc – Rahul's absence could slightly alter the team’s early dynamics. Speaking on the LiSTNR Sport YouTube channel while previewing the Capitals’ squad, Healy shared, “No Harry Brook, (so) it will be interesting to see who the replacement player will be. They have KL Rahul, who will probably not play the first couple of games I think... they are awaiting the birth of (their) child, but that dynamic, is really cool,” Healy said.

“They have that power in the young guys but they also have a KL Rahul who can stitch the innings in T20 cricket. He's going to be really exciting to watch.”

Rahul was picked up by the Capitals for a hefty Rs 12 crore at the IPL 2025 auction after being released by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In a twist of fate, Delhi’s former captain Rishabh Pant – who began his IPL journey with the Capitals – made a blockbuster move to LSG for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore.

With the Capitals set to begin their campaign against Lucknow on March 24 in Visakhapatnam, all eyes will be on how the team reshapes its strategy in Rahul’s potential absence.

