Rahane blames KKR's batting collapse for dismal defeat

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane highlighted the failure to build partnerships and make the most of a good batting surface. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane admitted that his team's batting collapse was the key reason behind their defeat to Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rahane highlighted the failure to build partnerships and make the most of a good batting surface.

He believed a total of 180-190 was within reach but acknowledged that losing early wickets derailed their plans.

"Collective batting failure. It was a good wicket bat on as I mentioned in the toss. 180-190 would have been good on this wicket. It has a very good bounce.”

“Sometimes you have to use the pace and bounce. We got to learn fast from this game. Couldn't do much with the ball. They tried their best. But not much runs on the board. We kept on losing wickets. Four wickets in the powerplay. It was difficult to consolidate and get that total on the board. You need that partnership going. You need one batsman to stay till the end." Rahane said in the post-match presentation.