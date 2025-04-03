HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Pretty embarrassed': Buttler reacts after dropping Phil Salt

'Pretty embarrassed': Buttler reacts after dropping Phil Salt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 03, 2025 13:37 IST

x

Gujarat Titans senior batter Jos Buttler admitted that he was "embarrassed" at dropping Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Phil Salt while keeping in their IPL match here, but he was able to make amends, using the long handle to help his side to an eight-wicket win.

IMAGE: GT captain Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj were celebrating even before the ball had reached the keeper, only for Jos Buttler to spill it. Photograph: BCCI

Buttler struck and imperious 73 not out off just 39 balls, with his innings marked by creativity and sustained aggression, as GT chased down the target of 170 in 17.5 overs on Wednesday.

"I don't know, pretty embarrassed. We know Salt is a dangerous player. I barely got a glove on it and it hit me in the chest, so was determined to score some runs," said the England stalwart after the match.

 

Buttler dropped a regulation catch off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj in the first over after RCB were sent in to bat. Salt charged down the track, looking to slap the ball through the off-side but it took the edge and went through to Buttler who, however, barely got a glove to it.

GT captain Shubman Gill and Siraj were celebrating even before the ball had reached the keeper, only for Buttler to spill it.

"As a team, we did not field well... fielded poorly. Had we fielded better, myself included, we would have chased less. Nice win and well deserved. But really enjoyed it. Felt the bowlers did a fantastic job," said the 34-year-old England great.

Jos Buttler

The Englishman was slightly jittery to begin with but once he found the right gears, he was unstoppable, fetching those thunderous shots off the shelf regularly.

Buttler, who gave up the England white-ball captaincy after their Champions Trophy exit, said he was motivated by "a few months of pretty unenjoyable cricket".

"Tried to play with freedom and intent -- had a few months of unenjoyable cricket, trying to give my best and excited to be here.

"There was a bit in the wicket, so the two openers played sensibly to take the sting out of that and set up the chase.

"We have got a lot of bases covered -- fantastic seam-bowling unit, the spinners and a fantastic batting unit as well.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar stop Gujarat Titans?
Can Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar stop Gujarat Titans?
IPL PIX: Siraj, Buttler shine as Titans thump RCB
IPL PIX: Siraj, Buttler shine as Titans thump RCB
GT Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
GT Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
IPL 2025: Where will Buttler bat for Gujarat Titans?
IPL 2025: Where will Buttler bat for Gujarat Titans?
Rohit's IPL 2025 Slump: Can He Bounce Back?
Rohit's IPL 2025 Slump: Can He Bounce Back?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Guess Who's Turning 60 This Year!

webstory image 2

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Countries Where Divorce Is Rare

VIDEOS

PM Modi emplanes for Bangkok, Thailand0:57

PM Modi emplanes for Bangkok, Thailand

Nayanthara looks upset with pap's behavior at the Airport!1:03

Nayanthara looks upset with pap's behavior at the Airport!

Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen in a stylish look, posed fiercely for the paps0:47

Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen in a stylish look, posed...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD