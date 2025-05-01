Ponting reveals what makes Shreyas a good captain

IMAGE: Against Chennai Super Kings, Shreyas Iyer led from the front, blasting a 41-ball 72 to guide Punjab Kings to their sixth win of the season. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings (PBKS) registered a crucial win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, with skipper Shreyas Iyer blasting a 41-ball 72 to guide them to their sixth win of the season.

Shreyas found an able ally in opener Prabhsimran Singh, who scored 54 runs off 36 balls, as Punjab reached the target of 191 with two balls to spare losing six wickets.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting was all praise for the stylish right-hander, saying he has evolved as an exceptional leader over the years.

"Shreyas started this tournament in an emphatic fashion. Today's innings is one of the reasons that I was so keen to get him here as our captain. I know how good of a player he is. I know how good of a leader he is. And I know how hungry he is for success. And I think he proved that to everybody tonight. It was not ever going to be an easy run chase," said the former Australian skipper.

Further praising Iyer as a captain, Ponting explained how his influence inspires the rest of the dressing room.

"If you look at him now, you just look at him in the eye, you can tell that he is really hungry for success. He has just got that look in his eye where he knows he is the leader of this team. He wants to bring success to this team and this franchise, and the way that he is playing does not look like he is going to let anything get in the way of that. That is a great attitude for a leader to have, because that rubs off on everybody else around him," he said.

Ponting also praised leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked four wickets including a hat-trick against CSK. "Yuzi is a wicket-taker. They have got to back themselves and trust themselves that they are good enough to get any batsman out at any time. So, for him to have that little impact at the back end of the game today will give him a lot of confidence as well."

Punjab will next travel to Dharamsala, their second home ground this season, where they will play their next three games. Ponting feels his team would have a better understanding of the conditions in Dharamsala and will use that to their advantage.

"It's our home ground. We should know and play the conditions better than anybody else. We have a very long travel day tomorrow, and then we have two training days before our next game. So, we will have a chance to look at the conditions and work them out. Also, we had a 4-5 day camp up in Dharamsala before this season started. So, our players guys will have a good understanding of what the conditions will be like up there. Hopefully, we get all three wins in Dharamsala," Ponting signed off.

Punjab will next play Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.