IPL 2025: Ponting reveals his '3 non-negotiables' for PBKS

IMAGE: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer with pace bowler Arshdeep Singh. Photograph: Punjab Kings/Instagram

Australia great Ricky Ponting revealed that Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal were 'non-negotiables' for him at the IPL 2025 mega auction as the Punjab Kings' new head coach looks to rebuild the team in pursuit of their maiden title.



Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer became the second-most expensive player after PBKS secured him for a staggering Rs 26.75 crore, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was bought for Rs 18 crore, making him the most expensive spinner of the tournament.



Left-arm pacer Arshdeep, who recently became India's leading T20I wicket-taker surpassing Chahal, was at the center of a dramatic bidding war before PBKS used their RTM card to retain him at Rs 18 crore -- the most expensive Indian pacer in IPL auction history.



"There were three players that I wanted to bring in. One who has been at Punjab Kings for three or four years -- Arshdeep Singh," Ponting explained his strategic approach on The Howie Games podcast.



"I also wanted to bring in a captain who I have worked with before and who has had a lot of success. So, we went after Shreyas Iyer. I also wanted to bring in Yuzi (Chahal). So the Indian guys that we have are perfect,” he said.



He further added that while some adjustments were necessary during the auction, his primary focus remained on building a well-balanced squad.



“And then, we had to make a few tweaks as the auction went on to make sure we ended up with a really good squad. I am trying to make things different and rebuild and have the right people around me. But these three were non-negotiables," he said.



The franchise has also shown faith in its young Indian contingent, retaining uncapped players Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh as part of their long-term vision.



Ponting emphasised that while overseas players often attract more attention and bigger bids, his focus was always on ensuring a solid foundation of Indian talent.



"It's not so much about the overseas guys. The overseas guys create a lot of hype, and they go for a lot of money or whatever. But as far as I am concerned, I needed to bring the right Indian players back into the tent,” Ponting said.

A hugely popular figure in India, the two-time World Cup winning captain also reflected on the warmth he receives from fans.



"When you're in India, on most flights or when you check into a hotel, there are so many people around trying to have a picture or they wish to grab your bag to drop into your room. But it's part and parcel of an Australian cricketer's life when you visit India," he said.



"You appreciate it more when you understand how much it means to them. There are people of all different ages. I think doing commentary gigs in India has allowed a lot of that, as I have spent a lot of time in the country now.



"I have also been able to work with a lot of players who have talked reasonably highly about me in the media. I think people have learned a lot more about me since my playing days," Ponting added.