HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2025: Ponting reveals his '3 non-negotiables' for PBKS

IPL 2025: Ponting reveals his '3 non-negotiables' for PBKS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 06, 2025 16:48 IST

x

'I am trying to make things different and rebuild and have the right people around me.'

Shreyas Iyer with Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer with pace bowler Arshdeep Singh. Photograph: Punjab Kings/Instagram

Australia great Ricky Ponting revealed that Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal were 'non-negotiables' for him at the IPL 2025 mega auction as the Punjab Kings' new head coach looks to rebuild the team in pursuit of their maiden title.

Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer became the second-most expensive player after PBKS secured him for a staggering Rs 26.75 crore, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was bought for Rs 18 crore, making him the most expensive spinner of the tournament.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep, who recently became India's leading T20I wicket-taker surpassing Chahal, was at the center of a dramatic bidding war before PBKS used their RTM card to retain him at Rs 18 crore -- the most expensive Indian pacer in IPL auction history.

"There were three players that I wanted to bring in. One who has been at Punjab Kings for three or four years -- Arshdeep Singh," Ponting explained his strategic approach on The Howie Games podcast.
 
"I also wanted to bring in a captain who I have worked with before and who has had a lot of success. So, we went after Shreyas Iyer. I also wanted to bring in Yuzi (Chahal). So the Indian guys that we have are perfect,” he said.

He further added that while some adjustments were necessary during the auction, his primary focus remained on building a well-balanced squad.

“And then, we had to make a few tweaks as the auction went on to make sure we ended up with a really good squad. I am trying to make things different and rebuild and have the right people around me. But these three were non-negotiables," he said.

The franchise has also shown faith in its young Indian contingent, retaining uncapped players Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh as part of their long-term vision.

Ponting emphasised that while overseas players often attract more attention and bigger bids, his focus was always on ensuring a solid foundation of Indian talent.

"It's not so much about the overseas guys. The overseas guys create a lot of hype, and they go for a lot of money or whatever. But as far as I am concerned, I needed to bring the right Indian players back into the tent,” Ponting said.

 

A hugely popular figure in India, the two-time World Cup winning captain also reflected on the warmth he receives from fans.

"When you're in India, on most flights or when you check into a hotel, there are so many people around trying to have a picture or they wish to grab your bag to drop into your room. But it's part and parcel of an Australian cricketer's life when you visit India," he said.

"You appreciate it more when you understand how much it means to them. There are people of all different ages. I think doing commentary gigs in India has allowed a lot of that, as I have spent a lot of time in the country now.

"I have also been able to work with a lot of players who have talked reasonably highly about me in the media. I think people have learned a lot more about me since my playing days," Ponting added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shreyas Iyer named Punjab Kings captain for IPL 2025
Shreyas Iyer named Punjab Kings captain for IPL 2025
Shastri Exposes Pressure Behind India-Pak matches
Shastri Exposes Pressure Behind India-Pak matches
What made Rishabh Pant anxious before IPL auction?
What made Rishabh Pant anxious before IPL auction?
Recognise The Legend With Kumble?
Recognise The Legend With Kumble?
'My father didn't like cricket': Kuldeep Sen on early struggles
'My father didn't like cricket': Kuldeep Sen on early struggles

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Green Tomato-Chilly Sabzi: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Touring Japan With Soha-Kunal

VIDEOS

US deportation row: Ruckus in LS over shackled Indian deportees0:57

US deportation row: Ruckus in LS over shackled Indian...

Shah Rukh, Aamir share warm hug at 'Loveyapa' screening1:35

Shah Rukh, Aamir share warm hug at 'Loveyapa' screening

It's so hot, Rio de Janeiro beaches are packed at night0:49

It's so hot, Rio de Janeiro beaches are packed at night

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD