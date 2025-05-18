PIX: Jaiswal-Suryavanshi Blitz Lights Up Jaipur!

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals' young opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi thrilled fans with a breathtaking display of strokeplay against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 match, in Jaipur, on Sunday.



The duo set the tone in the Powerplay, racing to 50 in just 2.5 overs to register the fastest team fifty in IPL 2025. This is also the second fastest fifty by Royals in the IPL.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 76-run stand off 29 balls, which contained 11 fours and five sixes, delighted the home fans in Jaipur. Photograph: BCCI

Their scintillating performance powered Royals to 89/1 in six overs, their highest-ever Powerplay score, surpassing their previous best of 87/0 against Gujarat Titans achieved earlier this season.



Chasing 220 for victory, Jaiswal went on the attack right from the start as he slammed Arshdeep Singh for four boundaries and a six to get 22 from the opening over.



Suryavanshi, 14, also didn't hold back as he hammered South African Marco Jansen for two sixes and a four in the second over.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi boasts of the highest strike rate by any batter in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

He continued his assault, hitting Arshdeep for consecutive sixes and Harpreet Brar for back-to-back fours before falling to Brar after smashing 40 off 15 balls, studded with four sixes and four fours.



Suryavanshi boasts of the highest strike rate by any batter in IPL 2025 (minimum 50 balls faced) having scored 195 runs from 89 balls at a strike rate of 219.10 -- including a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans -- the second fastest hundred in the history of IPL.

Jaiswal raced to a 25-ball fifty before Brar dismissed him in the ninth over, but the explosive start from the openers laid a strong foundation for Royals' chase.