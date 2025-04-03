HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
New team, new Buttler! England star finds his groove

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 03, 2025 15:31 IST

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Jos Buttler battled inconsistency for a lengthy period but appears to have rediscovered his form since joining Gujarat. Photograph: BCCI

With the weight of the England captaincy off his shoulders, Jos Buttler is relishing the experience of batting with freedom, the Gujarat Titans player said after his match-winning knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

England failed to retain their T20 and ODI World Cup crowns with Buttler at the helm and the 34-year-old stepped down as white-ball captain in February following their group-stage exit in the Champions Trophy.

 

Buttler also battled inconsistency for a lengthy period but appears to have rediscovered his form since joining Gujarat and is currently the league's third-highest scorer after two fifties in three matches.

"I was trying to play with lots of freedom, lots of intent," he said after his 73 not out of 39 balls secured Gujarat's eight-wicket victory against the previously unbeaten Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday.

"I had a few months of pretty unenjoyable cricket, so trying to make sure I'm out there giving my best, and obviously a new team, new franchise, and excited to be here."

Jos Buttler

Buttler was determined to do well with the bat having dropped Bengaluru opener Phil Salt in the first over of the away match.

"I was pretty embarrassed, especially with (dropping) Salty. He's a dangerous player," the wicketkeeper-batsman said after Gujarat's second win in three matches.

"I barely got a glove on it, it hit me in the chest. But due to that embarrassment, I was pretty determined to try and score some runs."

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals top the 10-team league both having won their first two matches.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
