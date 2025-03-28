IPL 2025: New date fixed for KKR Vs LSG tie in Kolkata

IMAGE: The match between KKR and LSG will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata itself and not in Guwahati, as speculated earlier. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday rescheduled the Indian Premier League ((IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants from April 6 to April 8 in view of the Ramanavami celebrations in Kolkata.

While the match will be played a couple of days later as against the original schedule, it will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata itself and not in Guwahati, as speculated earlier.

“The decision follows a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) regarding the deployment of personnel across the city owing to festivities,” the BCCI said in a press release.

“The authorities have recommended that the game be moved to Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 3:30 PM, and the request has been accommodated accordingly,” it added.

CAB President Snehashish Ganguly had earlier told PTI that they had requested the BCCI to reschedule the game.

"We have informed the BCCI to reschedule the match, but there is no scope for rescheduling the game in the city later and I'm now hearing that it's going to be shifted to Guwahati," Ganguly had said on March 20.

The board said the rest of the schedule remains unchanged, which will now have only one match on April 6 (Sunday) -- the fixture between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad.

“Tuesday, April 8, will be a double-header match day, featuring the KKR vs LSG fixture in the afternoon in Kolkata, followed by Punjab Kings hosting Chennai Super Kings (Match No. 22) in New Chandigarh in the evening, as per the original schedule,” the board added.