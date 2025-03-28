HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2025: New date fixed for KKR Vs LSG tie in Kolkata

IPL 2025: New date fixed for KKR Vs LSG tie in Kolkata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 28, 2025 22:25 IST

x

KKR

IMAGE: The match between KKR and LSG will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata itself and not in Guwahati, as speculated earlier. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday rescheduled the Indian Premier League ((IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants from April 6 to April 8 in view of the Ramanavami celebrations in Kolkata.

While the match will be played a couple of days later as against the original schedule, it will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata itself and not in Guwahati, as speculated earlier.

“The decision follows a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) regarding the deployment of personnel across the city owing to festivities,” the BCCI said in a press release.

“The authorities have recommended that the game be moved to Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 3:30 PM, and the request has been accommodated accordingly,” it added.

CAB President Snehashish Ganguly had earlier told PTI that they had requested the BCCI to reschedule the game.

"We have informed the BCCI to reschedule the match, but there is no scope for rescheduling the game in the city later and I'm now hearing that it's going to be shifted to Guwahati," Ganguly had said on March 20.

 

The board said the rest of the schedule remains unchanged, which will now have only one match on April 6 (Sunday) -- the fixture between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad.

“Tuesday, April 8, will be a double-header match day, featuring the KKR vs LSG fixture in the afternoon in Kolkata, followed by Punjab Kings hosting Chennai Super Kings (Match No. 22) in New Chandigarh in the evening, as per the original schedule,” the board added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How KKR's Moeen plotted Royals' downfall
How KKR's Moeen plotted Royals' downfall
Why Are KKR Fans Upset With Nitish Rana?
Why Are KKR Fans Upset With Nitish Rana?
SRK's pep talk leaves KKR players speechless!
SRK's pep talk leaves KKR players speechless!
Can Pooran break Rahul's LSG record?
Can Pooran break Rahul's LSG record?
Abdul Samad -- SRH's loss is LSG's gain
Abdul Samad -- SRH's loss is LSG's gain

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vivo Y39 5G For India At ₹17,000

webstory image 2

10 Chatpata Pakoda Recipes Beyond Onion & Potato!

webstory image 3

Mango Lassi: 5-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

AAP MLAs marshalled out for 'disruption' of Delhi Assembly proceedings3:36

AAP MLAs marshalled out for 'disruption' of Delhi...

Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah offer Alvida namaz in Srinagar0:48

Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah offer Alvida namaz in...

Panic grips Bangkok as massive earthquake shakes Myanmar, People flood streets2:50

Panic grips Bangkok as massive earthquake shakes Myanmar,...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD