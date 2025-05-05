MI vs Gujarat Titans in epic IPL battle for play-offs

IMAGE: An in-form Mumbai Indians will be out for revenge having lost to Gujarat Titans earlier in the season. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans' in-form top order will face a stern test against Mumbai Indians' potent bowling attack when the two favourites for the play-off clash in a high-stakes IPL 2025 match in Mumbai on Tuesday.



MI, who are placed third with 14 points from 11 games with the best net run rate (1.274) in the league, need to win two out of their remaining three games to qualify for the play-offs.

GT, who are ranked fourth with same number point from 10 games, have four matches left of which two will be at their home-ground in Ahmedabad where they too have won four out of five times. The Shubman Gill-led side essentially needs two more wins to sail into the play-offs.



GT's top order troika of B Sai Sudharsan (504 runs), Jos Buttler (470) and skipper Gill (465) have been dominant with the bat this season, setting up many a wins for the Titans.



But the outcome of Tuesday's contest could be determined by how they perform against arguably the best bowling attack in the competition with Trent Boult (16 wickets), Hardik Pandya (13), Jasprit Bumrah (11) and Deepak Chahar (9) ensuring tough times for opposition batters.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' openers Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill have been in superb form this season, having already made 400-plus runs. Photograph: BCCI

Ever since MI began their winning streak, which has swelled to an impressive six matches on the trot, they have not conceded a total in excess of 200 either at home or away even once.



It is enough to ring alarm bells in the Titans' camp, whose winning formula has largely been based on piling up heavy totals batting first.



But MI will also be wary of Titans' impeccable record while chasing as they have won each of their three games batting second by heavy margins.



But while GT's top three have dominated the batting charts, the others naturally have not got much time in the middle barring Sherfane Rutherford (201 runs), which means MI's bowlers would look to strike hard and early in order to gain the upper-hand.



Only three seasons ago, Hardik led the Titans to a title win in their maiden appearance, but now he is at the helm of Mumbai Indians' robust revival after early blips which included a loss to GT in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Perhaps no other all-rounder in the tournament has floated through his roles and performed as admirably as Pandya (157 runs, 13 wickets), providing MI with a lot of spunk.



Rohit Sharma's (293 runs) readiness to switch gears in the middle to build long innings and Suryakumar Yadav (475) getting into his elements are indeed the greatest worrying signs for MI's opponent.



Ryan Rickelton (334) has banished a slow start for impressive scores of late while taking pressure off Rohit to attack first up. Will Jacks is also getting into his rhythm as an all-rounder while Tilak Varma (239) and Naman Dhir (155) provide solidity to the lower order.



To their credit, Gujarat Titans' bowlers have also done a splendid job in the absence of Kagiso Rabada, who has linked back after admitting that he served provisional suspension for recreational drug use earlier this year. It is not yet clear whether he can play the upcoming games as the length of his suspension is still not known.

GT's Indian bowlers have performed admirably. Led by Prasidh Krishna, who is topping charts in this IPL with 19 wickets, the attack featuring Mohammed Siraj (14) and R Sai Kishore (12) has managed to deliver for the side quite consistently.



Teams:



Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz (w/k), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Shrijith Krishnan (w/k), Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.



Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (w/k), Kumar Kushagra (w/k), Anuj Rawat (w/k), Sherfane Rutherford, Nishant Sidhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, B Sai Sudharsan, Dasun Shanaka, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan.



Match: Starts at 7.30pm IST.