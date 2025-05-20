HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MI bring in Bairstow, Gleeson and Asalanka as replacements

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 20, 2025 11:31 IST

IMAGE: Charith Asalanka, Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson will be available for Mumbai Indians only if they qualify for the play-offs. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Mumbai Indians made three changes to their squad as they brought in Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson and Charith Asalanka as replacement players.

The replacement players will be available for MI only if they qualify for the play-offs.

England's Will Jacks along with South Africans Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch will leave for national duties after MI's last league game against Punjab Kings on May 26, 2025.

The South African players have been asked by Cricket South Africa to report back by May 26, a day after the original date of the final as they prepare for the World Test Champions Final against Australia, to be played at Lord's from June 11-15.

Jacks will miss the IPL play-offs as it clashes with England's white-ball series against the West Indies, starting on May 29.

Mumbai Indians, who have 14 points from 12 matches, are in contention for the lone play-off

spot along with Delhi Capitals.

 

Jacks will be replaced by English wicketkeeper-batter Bairstow, who will join at a price of Rs 5.25 crore.

English pacer Gleeson will take the place of Rickelton at a reserve price of Rs 1 crore, while Sri Lankan Asalanka will replace Corbin Bosch at a reserve price of Rs 75 lakhs.

