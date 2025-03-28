LSG Vs SRH: Run Out Or Catch? Vote!

Sunrisers Hyderabad Opener Travis Head had luck on his side, surviving two chances in the same over during SRH's game against Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27 2025.

In a match where batters dominated and fielding brilliance was rare, LSG let Head off the hook twice in Ravi Bishnoi's over.

Off the first ball, Head miscued a lofted shot straight to Nicholas Pooran at long on, but the usually reliable fielder lost his balance and spilled the catch.

Four deliveries later, Head drilled one back at Bishnoi, who reacted sharply but couldn't hold on.

Despite a few flashes of brilliance in the field, LSG's missed opportunities proved costly in a game where the bat did most of the talking.

Klaasen Falls to Most Bizarre Run-Out

Heinrich Klaasen (26 off 17) was looking dangerous when he fell victim to one of the most bizarre dismissals of the season.

Facing Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy hammered a full toss straight back at the bowler. Yadav, attempting to take the catch, couldn't hold on, but the ball deflected off his hand and crashed into the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Klaasen, well out of his crease, had no chance to react as LSG celebrated a stroke of pure fortune.

The sheer force of the shot left Yadav wincing in pain, clutching his injured hand even as his teammates gathered around in celebration.

Harshal Patel's Stunning Catch

LSG's Ayush Badoni attempted a big swipe across the line against Adam Zampa's full delivery but mistimed it completely.

A massive top edge spiraled into the night sky, but Harshal Patel was up to the task! Sprinting in from deep midwicket, he covered a great deal of ground before diving forward to take a superb low catch in the 13th over.

Patel's sharp reflexes and commitment ensured that SRH clawed back into the contest with a crucial breakthrough just as LSG was tightening its grip on the chase. Badoni departed for 6 off 6 balls.