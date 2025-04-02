LSG Vs PBKS: Who Fielded Best? Vote!

The IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow, witnessed some extraordinary fielding.

Out of the nine wickets fell on the night, seven were caught dismissals. There was a brilliant effort on the boundary line during the Punjab innings as Ayush Badoni and Ravi Bishnoi combined to dismiss Punjab top-scorer Prabhsimran Singh.

A look at the best fielding efforts:

Ravi Bishnoi

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi and Ayush Badoni combined to take a brilliant catch on the boundary line to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Although Bishnoi had a forgettable outing with the ball, giving away 43 runs in 3 overs, he came up with an excellent fielding effort to dismiss the marauding Prabhsimran Singh.

In the eleventh over bowled by Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prabhsimran went for the slog sweep, but mistimed it and the ball went up in the air.

Ayush Badoni, manning the midwicket boundary, did extremely well to take the catch and release the ball mid-air before jumping over the rope.

Bishnoi was quick to reach the ball and complete the catch by diving to his left. A stunning effort, indeed.

Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell took a safe catch at wide long off to dismiss Nicholas Pooran, who was looking to hit the top gear, smashing three fours and two sixes in the previous two overs.

Yuzi Chahal bowled a fuller length googly outside off and Pooran reached out to it but ended up slicing the ball towards wide long off. Maxwell acted swiftly, moving to his right and pouching it smartly.

In the final over of the LSG innings, bowled by Arshdeep Singh, Maxwell again came up with a decent effort on the field. Ayush Badoni went for a pull off a short ball by Arshdeep, but miscued it towards deep mid-wicket.

Maxwell, anticipating the ball's trajectory and position, sprinted to his left and completed a safe catch.

Priyansh Arya

Off the fourth ball of the final over of the LSG innings bowled by Arshdeep Singh, Abdul Samad threw his hands at a full and wide delivery outside off stump, but the ball took an outside edge and went straight to Priyansh stationed at short third man. He took it with ease.

Photographs: BCCI