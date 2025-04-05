HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Langer's funny 'Mom Call' steals show at presser

Langer's funny 'Mom Call' steals show at presser

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 05, 2025 16:59 IST

x

Justin Langer

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' head coach Justin Langer speaks at the post-match conference in Lucknow on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer created a hilarious moment when he picked up a reporter's phone call during the post-match press conference following their 12-run win over Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Friday.

While answering a question about injured pacer Mayank Yadav, Langer noticed the phone placed near him at the podium, which was ringing with "Mom" flashing on the screen.

"Who's Maa?" Langer asked, seeking the reporter's permission before promptly answering the call.

"Mom, it's 12:08 AM, I am at a press conference," he said, causing a burst of laughter among the reporters in

the room.

Langer seemed in good spirits after LSG restricted MI to 191-5 in pursuit of a 204-run target, bouncing back from their previous loss with a 12-run win, their second victory in four games.

 

Following LSG's heavy defeat to Punjab Kings, team mentor Zaheer Khan had suggested that the conditions didn't suit his team's strengths. However, Langer downplayed any concerns about the pitch, saying, "The less we talk about the pitches, the better."

“To be completely honest, both pitches here have been excellent for the past two years. There was a little bit of emotion after the last game. My whole time as the head coach, I've really enjoyed playing here," he said.

"It's nice to have a little bit of variations on how they play. The less we talk about the pitches the better," Langer said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

5 Star Hardik Breaks Multiple Records
5 Star Hardik Breaks Multiple Records
Was Samad's Catch Turning Point?
Was Samad's Catch Turning Point?
Will Hardik's Luck Rub Off On MI Soon?
Will Hardik's Luck Rub Off On MI Soon?
Why this rookie LSG leg-spinner is so dangerous...
Why this rookie LSG leg-spinner is so dangerous...
Inspired by Narine, LSG's Rathi bowls stunning spell
Inspired by Narine, LSG's Rathi bowls stunning spell

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

webstory image 2

8 Countries: Pay & Become A Citizen. How Much?

webstory image 3

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

VIDEOS

Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda make a stylish appearance in Bandra0:59

Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda make a stylish appearance...

Devotees offer prayers at Gufa Mandir in New Delhi on the occasion of Maha Ashtami Navratri1:33

Devotees offer prayers at Gufa Mandir in New Delhi on the...

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle spotted at Mumbai airport0:41

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle spotted at...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD