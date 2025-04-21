HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kohli's Gift Leaves Musheer Khan in Tears

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: April 21, 2025 19:03 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Musheer Khan poses with Virat Kohli and his special gift. Photograph and video: Punjab Kings/X

Virat Kohli's bat not only won the match—it won hearts too.

After powering RCB past PBKS, Kohli shared a touching moment with youngster Musheer Khan, whose emotional reaction to receiving the gifted bat said it all.

 

The 19-year-old, who is the younger brother of India batter Sarfaraz Khan, met his childhood idol after the match and humbly asked for a bat. Kohli, known for his generous spirit, didn’t hesitate and gifted one of his bats to the starstruck youngster.

A visibly emotional Musheer shared his reaction in a video posted by PBKS on social media.

 

"Maine rona shuru kar diya jaise hi unhone bat diya (I started crying the moment he handed me the bat)," he said, recalling the emotional moment.

He also revealed what he told Kohli,"Bhaiyya, I’ve scored so many runs with your bats. Sarfaraz bhai always used to give me the ones you gifted him.”

Though Musheer is yet to make his IPL debut, the young batter has already made headlines for his strong red-ball performances in domestic cricket. Bought for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction, moments like these are sure to inspire him on the big stage.

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

