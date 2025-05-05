Joy For Preity; Gloom For Goenka

Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 37 runs in Dharamsala on Sunday to inch closer to their first IPL play-off in 11 years.



Prabhsimran Singh smashed a brilliant 48-ball 91 to power the Kings to a huge 236/5 before Arshdeep Singh wrecked havoc with the new ball to restrict LSG for 199/7.

With 15 points from 11 games, Punjab Kings now sit second on the table, just one win away from sealing a spot in the IPL 2025 play-offs.

Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough were in the stands at the Himachal Pradesh cricket association stadium as they relished the thumping win.

Meanwhile, it was despair for LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka as his team slumped to a fifth defeat of the season, leaving their play-off hopes hanging by a thread.

A delighted Preity congratulates Captain Shreyas Iyer, who has been instrumental in Punjab Kings' superb run in IPL 2025.

Goenka with Punjab Co-owner Ness Wadia.

Preity speaks to Shashank Singh, who blasted 33 from 15 balls to take Punjab past 200.

Preity with LSG's Nicholas Pooran. The West Indian has hit a rough patch after a bright start, scoring just 61 runs from his last six innings.

Preity throws some Punjab Kings' t-shirts into the stands for the fans.

Australian cricket legends Ricky Ponting, Punjab Kings' head coach, speaks to Justin Langer, Lucknow's head coach.

Photographs: BCCI