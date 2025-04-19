HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Iyer reveals the secret behind PBKS masterclass

Iyer reveals the secret behind PBKS masterclass

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 19, 2025 01:55 IST

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer praised the unpredictability of T20 cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer was happy after his side registered a clinical victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a rain-curtailed clash in Bengaluru.

With the match reduced to 14 overs per side, PBKS chased down a target of 96 in 12.1 overs after restricting RCB to 95/9, thanks to a disciplined bowling effort and a mature finish by Nehal Wadhera.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Iyer praised the unpredictability of T20 cricket, saying, "Variety is the spice of life, and we are here to experience all kinds of games here; it's a great challenge."

 

Iyer also opened up about his on-field decisions during the game, admitting they were largely instinctive.

"There was no thinking to be honest, I was just taking instinctive moves. I just didn't want new batters to come in and settle in. Jansen was getting a lot of bounce, and he was bowling lethally," he added.

Marco Jansen indeed proved to be a game-changer, returning excellent figures of 2/10, using the surface's bounce to his advantage.

The PBKS skipper also credited his bowlers for quickly adapting to the conditions.

"To be honest, we didn't know how the wicket was going to feel, but the bowlers adapted to it. I had a chat with Arshdeep, and he said the hard-length balls were hard to hit. That was the chatter in the middle, and they executed brilliantly," he noted.

Nehal Wadhera, who finished the game with an unbeaten 33 off 19 balls, earned special praise from Iyer.

"His approach was wonderful today," Iyer said.

Iyer also spoke highly of veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who turned in a fine spell of 2/11.

"I personally had a chat with him and told him that you are a match-winner and you need to get us as many wickets as possible...He has a capability of bouncing back, and he is one of the best bowlers in the IPL," he noted.

