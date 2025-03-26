Iyer Defies Mumbai's 100! 100! Culture

'Especially coming from a Bombay batsman. That's quite a change.'

'While growing up in Bombay, he must've only heard 100, 100, 100, 100.'

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer ended his first IPL 2025 inning on 97 not out. Photograph: BCCI

Former India cricketers heaped praise on Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer for his selfless and unbeaten 97-run knock against the Gujarat Titans.

Despite coming from Mumbai -- a system known for its emphasis on big scores and centuries -- Iyer prioritised his team's success over personal milestones.

Making his debut as PBKS captain, he displayed exceptional leadership, playing a crucial role in his team's strong start to IPL 2025 with an 11 run victory in Ahmedabad on March 25.

While Punjab Kings' fresh-looking squad impressed, it was Iyer's captaincy that stood out, earning him widespread appreciation and the Player of the Match award.

Robin Uthappa, speaking on Star Sports, emphasised the captain's team-first mentality, 'At a time like that, even as a team man, you want to give the strike to the guy close to a hundred. You've got 225 already, and you're thinking, "I want to allow my captain get a 100". But to get that instruction from the captain himself, saying -- "Hey, don't worry about my hundred, the balls that can be hit, put it away. That's your job, that's your role". That for me tells you miles and acres about what a good leader this guy (Shreyas Iyer) is. It's so important for a team like Punjab Kings.'

Ambati Rayudu, on ESPNCricinfo, contrasted Iyer's approach with the traditional Mumbai cricketing ethos, 'Especially coming from a Bombay batsman. That's quite a change. While growing up in Bombay, he must've only heard '100, 100, 100, 100'.

Rayudu's observation underscored the refreshing departure from the individual-centric mindset often associated with Mumbai cricket, making Iyer's leadership all the more impactful.