'I want to do something special for Shah Rukh Bhai'

A record-breaking Rs 23.75 crore price tag. The weight of expectation. And the unwavering support of Shah Rukh Khan. Ahead of IPL 2025, Venkatesh Iyer opens up about the defining factors shaping his journey with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR will begin their title defence with a blockbuster clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) — the iconic 'OG Derby' that kicked off the IPL back in 2008.

Venkatesh, one of the marquee players this season, was bought back by KKR for a massive Rs 23.75 crores, making him one of the most expensive players in the league. Since debuting in 2021, Iyer has become a vital cog in the Knight Riders setup. Now, as deputy to skipper Ajinkya Rahane, he steps into a leadership role with high expectations.

Speaking on Backstage with Boria Season 6, the left-hander reflected on how the auction transformed his life, especially for someone from a humble background.

"The IPL 2025 auction was a life-changing moment for me. The middle-class guy in me was very happy with the money! I would not lie. However, as the bidding war between KKR and RCB escalated, it brought a mix of emotions. One way to look at it is to feel happy that I have done something good in my career for teams to invest in me. Another way, which I think is the right one, is to realise that this comes with a lot of responsibility. If I say there is no pressure, I would be lying. Of course, there is pressure. And there has to be pressure. But once the match starts, none of it matters. Whether I am a Rs20 lakh player or a Rs20 crore player, my job remains the same."

Venkatesh also opened up on the incredible support he feels from Shah Rukh Khan, describing him as much more than just a franchise owner.

"More than a franchise owner, he gives off an elder brother vibe. He makes you feel like he is always there for you. A franchise owner does not have to be so friendly and humble, especially someone like him, a global superstar. But he is so down to earth. When you meet him, you feel like you want to do something special for him. You feel like, 'No, I want to do something for this man. I want to do something special for Shah Rukh bhai.'"

And then there's Eden Gardens — the iconic stadium that fuels every KKR player's dream. For Iyer, it’s sacred ground.

"To step onto the field at Eden Gardens, which is like a temple for me, and see thousands of fans cheering for you and your team--there's no greater feeling for a cricketer. It feels like 70-80,000 people are behind you, supporting you with every action you take. That energy brings out the best in you."

As IPL 2025 nears, Venkatesh Iyer stands not just as a key player, but as a symbol of belief, loyalty, and pressure turned into power — ready to bring the magic back to Eden.