How Hardik's risky call sealed MI's victory

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya’s sharp tactical awareness played a crucial role in MI’s emphatic 8-wicket triumph. Photograph: BCCI

Former India spinner Piyush Chawla broke down Hardik Pandya’s captaincy masterclass during Mumbai Indians’ dominant win over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025, pinpointing his fearless, attacking mindset as the standout feature.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Chawla lauded Hardik’s sharp tactical awareness, which played a pivotal role in MI’s emphatic 8-wicket triumph, helping them bounce back after two consecutive defeats.

From bold field placements to spot-on bowling changes, Hardik’s leadership ensured KKR had no escape—whether against MI’s fiery pace attack or their relentless batting charge. One decision, in particular, caught Chawla’s eye, as MI unleashed debutant Ashwani Kumar, who went on to steal the spotlight with a sensational spell.

"I think the best part of his captaincy was his attacking approach. He read the conditions well and understood that there was something in the pitch for the seamers, so he used them effectively. One move I particularly liked was when Vignesh came in to bowl while Harshit Rana was batting towards the end," Chawla observed.

One of Hardik’s masterstrokes came in the fourth over of the powerplay when he introduced IPL debutant Ashwani Kumar into the attack. The left-arm pacer made an immediate impact, striking with his very first delivery to dismiss KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane. What followed was a dream spell as Ashwani tore through KKR’s batting order, finishing with a remarkable four-wicket haul—the first Indian to achieve this feat on his IPL debut.

"You want to get that wicket rather than letting the opposition add another 10-15 runs with Ramandeep Singh still there. Overall, his decision-making was spot on. When a partnership was building between Manish Pandey and Rinku Singh, he brought Ashwani Kumar into the attack, and that over changed the game. The team executed their plans perfectly today," Chawla noted.

Ashwani’s victims included established names like Rahane, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, and the explosive Andre Russell. Chawla was particularly impressed with the way the debutant set up Russell, using clever variations to outthink the powerful hitter.

"The way he came in, it's never easy to make such a strong debut, especially at Wankhede, which is known as a batting paradise. Getting a wicket with the very first ball gives any bowler immense confidence. After that, he bowled with great control, varying his lengths effectively," Chawla said.

Ashwani displayed remarkable composure, using short-pitched deliveries to unsettle Russell before switching to a fuller length. The deception worked perfectly, as Russell misjudged the length, swung across the line, and saw his stumps shattered.

"His dismissal of Andre Russell was particularly impressive—he set it up beautifully. He bowled a couple of bouncers when Russell walked in, making him expect the short ball, and then smartly pitched one up to get him out. For a debutant who hasn't played much first-class cricket, coming in at this level and delivering such a spell is an incredible achievement," Chawla added.

With Hardik’s sharp leadership and the emergence of Ashwani Kumar as a lethal weapon, Mumbai Indians have sent a strong message to the rest of the league. If this performance is anything to go by, MI is back in the hunt for IPL glory.