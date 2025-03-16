HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Head or Abhishek: Who makes way for Ishan Kishan?

March 16, 2025 17:03 IST

IMAGE: Sunrisers have revamped their squad with an eye on the title. Photograph: SRH/X

Ishan Kishan lit up Sunrisers Hyderabad’s intra-squad match with a breathtaking display of power-hitting, delivering two blistering half-centuries that turned heads ahead of IPL 2025.

Opening alongside Abhishek Sharma, Kishan blasted 64 off just 23 balls in one innings and followed it up with a scintillating 73 off 30 in another. SRH shared the highlights on social media platform X, where fans were left in awe of his fearless strokeplay and electric form.

After finishing runners-up in IPL 2024, the Sunrisers have revamped their squad with an eye on the title. Though they fell short in the final against Kolkata Knight Riders in a one-sided contest, their journey last season was packed with dominant performances, especially from their explosive batting lineup.

 

In a major move during the grand auction, SRH secured Ishan Kishan for a staggering Rs 11.25 crore, adding more firepower to their already formidable batting unit. While Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma were SRH’s successful opening duo last season, Kishan’s red-hot form has stirred conversations about a possible reshuffle at the top.

For now, he’s expected to slot in at No. 3 — a position where his aggressive intent could prove game-changing.

Kishan, formerly a key figure at Mumbai Indians, brings plenty of IPL experience. Since his debut in 2016, he has scored 2644 runs in 105 innings, including 16 fifties.

Known for his fearless batting and range of shots, he thrives during the powerplay and can accelerate the game in a flash. Mumbai's decision to release him ahead of this season took many by surprise, but SRH were quick to pounce.

SRH

The Sunrisers’ core remains strong, with stars like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Kumar Reddy forming a solid batting backbone.

With Ishan Kishan joining this explosive mix, SRH now boasts one of the most intimidating top orders in the tournament.

SRH

SRH will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium — the first match of a Sunday double-header.

All eyes will be on Ishan Kishan to see if his intra-squad heroics translate into match-winning performances on the big stage.

