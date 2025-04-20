HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gujarat Titans win but Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 20, 2025 00:48 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was fined Rs 12 lakh during their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate during their seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Riding on Jos Buttler's unbeaten 97, which he made braving cramps, Gujarat Titans chased down the target of 204

with four balls to spare.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakhs," the IPL said in a statement.

 

Earlier, Gujarat Titans bowlers, led by impressive pacer Prasidh Krishna (4/41), produced a disciplined effort to keep Delhi Capitals to 203/8.\

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
