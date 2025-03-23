HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gujarat Titans give players a lot of freedom: Rabada

Gujarat Titans give players a lot of freedom: Rabada

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 23, 2025 19:12 IST

x

Kagiso Rabada is excited to team up with Rashid Khan at Gujarat Titans

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada is excited to team up with Rashid Khan at Gujarat Titans. Photograph: BCCI

He has played for Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings but Kagiso Rabada feels at home in his new franchise Gujarat Titans having already grown a liking for head coach Ashish Nehra.

Rabada was snapped by Gujarat Titans for INR 10.75 crore and will share the new ball with Mohammed Siraj.

 

"Yeah, it's been very relaxed. A lot of freedom that's been given to the players, but there's still a structure. I'm really happy with how everything has run here," Rabada told PTI during an interview.

About GT's 'resident funny man' Nehra, Rabada said that it has been an enjoyable experience with the head coach.

"Ashish is quite a character, so I'm enjoying with him."

He will also be reuniting with Afghan legend Rashid Khan, with whom he has played for MI CapeTown in SA20.

"It's good also to be playing again with Rashid Khan. I've been playing with him quite a bit, so it's nice to have him here. Nice to meet everyone within the camp, a few familiar faces.

"I've played with Ishant (Sharma) before, for quite some time. I was in the same team as Rahul Tewatia at a stage. A few guys that I know, Jayant (Yadav). There's quite a few, so I'm enjoying it," Rabada added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can Gujarat Titans Go The Distance?
Can Gujarat Titans Go The Distance?
PIX: Ton-up Kishan, Head lift SRH to 286 for 6 vs RR
PIX: Ton-up Kishan, Head lift SRH to 286 for 6 vs RR
Klaasen touches huge landmark in IPL
Klaasen touches huge landmark in IPL
Pitch Invader Hugs Virat Kohli, Falls at His Feet
Pitch Invader Hugs Virat Kohli, Falls at His Feet
Guwahati to host India-SA Test?
Guwahati to host India-SA Test?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Happiest Countries In The World: India at 118

webstory image 2

Sobhita-Chay's Marriage: 7 Cute Facts

webstory image 3

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

VIDEOS

First successful ostrich breeding in Rajasthan's Ramniwas Bagh zoo2:07

First successful ostrich breeding in Rajasthan's Ramniwas...

Forget Tulip Gardens, this almond blossom wonderland in Kashmir is a must-visit3:19

Forget Tulip Gardens, this almond blossom wonderland in...

First successful ostrich breeding in Rajasthan's Ramniwas Bagh zoo2:22

First successful ostrich breeding in Rajasthan's Ramniwas...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD